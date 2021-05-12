WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after he reportedly shot a gun in a Mingo County neighborhood several times and at police, according to a criminal complaint.
Officers received a 911 call about a shots fired complaint.
Police said when they arrived, four to five additional shots were fired. While they waited for backup, two more shots were fired, according to the complaint.
Mingo County 911 told the officers that Andrew Hicks, of Williamson, was the reported shooter on the scene and that he reportedly said he was going to do “deadly harm” to the officers and was advising he “wanted suicide by cops.”
According to the complaint, officers moved toward Hicks, while taking cover and announcing their presence, when he reportedly fired an additional shot in their direction.
Officers told the suspect drop his weapon, according to the complaint, and said he eventually handed the gun to his father before being taken into custody.
During processing, Hicks also kicked a deputy while his handcuffs were being changed, according to the complaint.
Hicks is charged with 10 counts of shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling, 14 counts of wanton endangerment, brandishing a deadly weapon, four counts of attempted murder and battery on an officer.
The Williamson Police Department, Mingo County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene.