WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Williamson Memorial Hospital announced on Monday that the 100-plus-year-old healthcare facility will officially close its doors Tuesday, April 21.
Interim CEO Gene Preston said in a statement on the hospital's Facebook page that over the past seven months officials there were able to right-size the organization, streamline operations and fix a large portion of the revenue cycle issues, but the decline in volumes experienced from the current pandemic were too sudden and severe for them to sustain operations.
"It is with a very heavy heart that we have no other alternative to keep the facility operating," Preston said. "However, the new facility owner has expressed his desire to seek out the needed partners for emergency services, lab and X-ray to return to the hospital in the future. It is for this reason, I am confident that services will return to that facility to serve the Williamson community once our country’s healthcare system stabilizes post pandemic."
The hospital initially announced the impending closure back in March and said they were currently operating as a debtor-in-possession in a bankruptcy case in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Then about a week later, Williamson Health & Wellness Center Inc. announced that a $3.68 million bid to purchase most of the assets of Williamson Memorial Hospital had been approved by the bankruptcy court.
Williamson Health & Wellness Center CEO Dr. Donovan Dino Beckett told MetroNews in an interview in early April that his organization has a three-part plan for the hospital beginning with moving some existing clinics and programs from downtown Williamson into the building, but that the purchase wouldn't be officially closed until April 30.
Williamson-based Mingo Health Partners LLC bought the 76-bed hospital from Franklin, Tennessee-based Community Healthcare Systems in 2018.
The group is composed of Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield, former Mayor Sam Kapourales and Huntington attorney and former Delegate Doug Reynolds, who is also managing partner of HD Media, which owns the Williamson Daily News and other southern West Virginia newspapers.
On Oct. 21, 2019, the group announced that it had made a Chapter 11 filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, and would bring on new leadership in the form of Interim CEO Gene Preston.
Preston, who is a health care administrator from Huntington and president of Vertical Healthcare, has spent the past six months working at WMH. He spoke about the dedication of the longtime employees at Mingo County's only hospital.
"I remain in awe of the dedication and perseverance of the employees of the hospital, whom I have had the pleasure to work with and to know," Preston wrote on the hospital's Facebook page. "It is rare to find such a dedicated work force with an aligned vision and purpose to take care of patients and the community. I want all of you to know that your influence on me has made me a better leader and person. I will continue to endeavor to identify solutions for the new facility owner as all of you remain on the top of my mind."
Williamson Memorial Hospital was established in Williamson in 1918.