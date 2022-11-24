WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The City of Williamson recently announced Billie Roddy Rogers will serve as the grand marshal for the 2022 Williamson Christmas parade.
Rogers is originally from Turkey Creek. She was born completely deaf in 1978.
“Doctors originally told my family that I was mute and mentally challenged,” Rogers said. “My mom wouldn’t accept that. One doctor even told my mom that she was just another one of those overprotective parents and needs to just accept it. My mom knew and kept insisting that something else was wrong, but no one would listen.”
Rogers said one night her grandfather was reading a story from his Bible at bedtime and caught her reading his lips. This furthered her mom’s belief something else was wrong than the initial diagnosis from doctors.
Rogers said through the Shriners, her mom ended up taking her to Dr. John Shea at the Shea Ear Clinic in Memphis, Tennessee. There, he determined that her ear drums and stapes bones were genetically deformed and would need transplants.
“On October 10, 1982, I received eardrum transplants fashioned from pieces of veins in the tops of my hands and artificial stapes bones,” Rogers said. “After the surgery he said it would be several months before we would know if the procedure worked because my ear canals were heavily packed with gauze. I was very young.”
Rogers said Christmas and specifically the Williamson Christmas Parade hold a special place in her memories of her healing journey, just a month after her transplant.
“In November of 1982, my family attended the Williamson Christmas Parade,” Rogers said. “I was four-and-a-half years old and excited to be there, even though I couldn’t hear. I remember standing on the corner in front of the courthouse facing the bank. I remember Santa Claus was in front of my mom, and she looked down wanting me to see Santa when she noticed me covering my ears and screaming because it was so loud, it made my ears hurt. The very first thing I ever heard was, ‘Here comes Santa Claus.’ Mom broke down and cried right there. This year makes my 40th anniversary, and I will never forget that day or this parade.”
City event coordinator Tonya Webb said this story moved her and made her feel honored that Rogers agreed to serve as grand marshal.
“I’m glad I’ve been given the opportunity to help create and bring back special memories to the Williamson Christmas Parade,” Webb said. “For me, parades are much more than just an activity or event — they are memories families create, hold on to and look forward to each year. This is one of those amazing stories and the reason I volunteer to do what I do.”
Williamson’s Small Town Christmas Parade and Merry Little Market have also been set for Saturday, Nov. 26, in partnership with the Tug Valley Area CVB. The lighting of the city Christmas tree located by the Coal House will take place at 6 p.m., with the Christmas parade and float contest set for 6:30 p.m. Other activities are scheduled throughout the day.