HUNTINGTON - Willie Nelson has canceled his tour because of a "breathing problem."
The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, writing, "I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out." Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Saturday in Huntington.
He wrote, "I'll be back."
On Thursday afternoon, officials with Big Sandy Superstore Arena confirmed the Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss concert date scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10, at the arena had been canceled, and all purchased tickets will be refunded.
Those who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster.com will automatically receive a refund, according to Veronica Ratcliff, director of marketing for the arena. Ticketmaster refunds should be received within seven to 10 business days.
Farm Aid says Nelson will resume his tour Sept. 6.
Nelson will perform at the Farm Aid concert with John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt on Sept. 21. His tour is scheduled to end Nov. 29 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
Nelson canceled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer. He also was forced to cancel several dates in 2018.