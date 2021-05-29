Wilma Jane Hardie Wilson, widow of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association associate evangelist Grady B. Wilson, died May 22, less than a month away from her 101st birthday.
John Munro, senior pastor, will officiate at her funeral Saturday, June 5, in the chapel of Calvary Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. Visitation begins at noon, and the funeral service begins at 1 p.m.
Wilma Wilson’s husband, who died in October 1987, conducted three evangelistic crusades in the Tri-State area:
- May 24-31, 1964, at Fairfield Stadium. Noted gospel singer Ethel Waters sang on two nights and Billy Graham himself preached for Grady Wilson during the final meeting — attended by 12,000 people.
- Oct. 9-16, 1977, at the Ironton Sports Center.
- Oct. 10-17, 1982, at the Memorial Field House. Team member George Beverly Shea sang on two nights.
The evangelist returned to the area in August 1984 to sell and autograph his Broadman Press book “Count It All Joy” at the Huntington Mall. Many times during his career, he had to fill in for Graham — sometimes at a moment’s notice — when Graham was suddenly taken ill or had suffered some kind of injury. And on many of those occasions, Wilma Wilson was with him.
Wilma Wilson’s remains will be buried alongside those of her husband in the Sharon Memorial Gardens in Charlotte. Surviving her are two daughters, Connie Jane Fritz and Nancy Carol Gardner, and their families.