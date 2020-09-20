HUNTINGTON — The Ronald McDonald House board of directors has named Jaye Toler executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington, replacing Margaret Wilson.
Wilson, 76, retired after more than 33 years of service to the organization.
“The Ronald McDonald House mission is to provide comfort to sick children and their families. I’ve been able to spend nearly 35 years of my life living that mission. I’ve made many, many friends. I’ve shed some tears with families on their worst day. But, fortunately, there have been many more triumphs than losses — lots of great days,” Wilson said.
She was named executive director and House manager at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington Inc. in March 2011 after 19 years of employment and over four years of volunteer service.
“I’ve been a volunteer, volunteer coordinator, house manager, executive director; I’ve done a little bit of everything at the House,” she said.
Her commitment to the Huntington Ronald McDonald House began in September 1987 when she began volunteering weekly.
In February 1992, she was hired as volunteer coordinator. She secured and trained volunteers, keeping the House operational with volunteer support during the 12-hour workdays, 365 days a year.
In May 2001, Wilson was hired as house manager. In that position she not only oversaw housekeeping and the comfort and needs of the guests, but also maintained orderly and accurate records and bookkeeping while acknowledging contributions and gifts.
“You don’t fill the shoes of someone like Margaret Wilson — they’re metaphorically bigger than Ronald McDonald’s,” Toler said. “You don’t replace an icon like her. I can only hope that seven years of her mentorship has helped shape me into the kind of organization leader she’s been to us. She’s beloved by all who’ve stayed here, the staff, the volunteers, the entire community.”
Before and during Wilson’s involvement with the Ronald McDonald House, she was employed by the Junior League of Huntington. In her capacity as manager of its community center, she handled rental of the building and office work for 31 years. She was also a social worker for the Department of Health and Human Resources for three years following graduation from West Virginia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics.
Wilson is active in the youth program at her church and served as a school volunteer for over 10 years. She was on the board of directors of the Huntington YWCA for six years. She is married and has two sons, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Wilson feels grateful to have loved her work so much.
“It doesn’t feel like work when you love it,” she said. “I was lucky to have a job so hard to leave. Years working with our board members, our volunteers and our staff — people I treasure — stepping away wasn’t an easy decision. But our family is growing exponentially. Our newest great-granddaughter made her arrival this week. I want to have more time to spend with all of them.”
Wilson is still volunteering at RMH, “so the flowers don’t die,” Toler joked. She routinely takes care of the landscaping around the playground at RMH, and will continue to fill in volunteer roles as needed.
Toler has served as director of development for the past seven years at the Ronald McDonald House. She has a public relations degree from Lehigh University and master’s in health communication from Marshall University. She has held professional positions ranging from marketing for a Fortune 500 company, editor-in-chief, and public relations in the nonprofit sector.
She joined Ronald McDonald House in 2013, where she raises money and awareness for the organization and its mission. Prior to this position, she worked in the College of Arts and Media at Marshall University.
Toler has served on boards including United Way and Create Huntington and helped organize several large-scale service projects, including Empty Bowls for the food bank, Baskets for Branches for the domestic violence shelter, and backpacks to stock school pantries for children who are hungry on weekends. In 2013, she was awarded for her volunteerism by Huntington’s mayor.
She lives in Huntington with her husband, Chasten — a Huntington police officer — and three children.
“Jaye brings a wealth of knowledge to the table by virtue of being mentored by Margaret Wilson. Margaret has been such an asset to RMH and has done a wonderful job setting the table for Jaye. I am excited to see Jaye’s plans for the House and our community,” said Chris Tatum, RMHC board president and mayor of Barboursville. “She’s been raising money and serving families for several years. Prior to being employed at RMH, she was a steadfast ambassador of the organization — delivering meals for guests, sponsoring families for holiday gifts, etc. Her family understands the mission intimately. Jaye’s younger brother is a pediatric cancer survivor, and was treated at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia — home of the very first Ronald McDonald House in the world, so Jaye has always been a perfect fit.”