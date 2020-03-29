Summer-like weather over the weekend set the stage Sunday for strong winds that caused power outages.

Wind gusts reach nearly 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the Appalachian Power outage map as of 3 p.m. Sunday, 1,114 Barboursville area customers were without power, 146 Huntington area customers and 498 Wayne County customers. There was no estimated restoration time listed.  

The wind is expected to be in the 6 to 10 mph range Monday with gusts as high as 22 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Monday is expected to be sunny with a high near 65. 

