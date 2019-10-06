HUNTINGTON — Sip Wine and Whiskey Bar hosted its third annual Siptacular Wine Festival on Saturday afternoon in Huntington’s historic Heritage Station.

The brainchild of owner Allison White, the 21-and-up event featured more than 50 wines for patrons to sample, as well as local food trucks, an artisan market and a live DJ.

A portion of the festival’s proceeds will be donated to Education Equals Hope, a local charity that provides for the education of those living in desperate and difficult situations.

The event also gathered children’s books for families at Project Hope for Women & Children and the Huntington City Mission.

Sip Wine and Whiskey Bar is open seven days a week inside Heritage Station.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.