HUNTINGTON — Sip Wine and Whiskey Bar hosted its third annual Siptacular Wine Festival on Saturday afternoon in Huntington’s historic Heritage Station.
The brainchild of owner Allison White, the 21-and-up event featured more than 50 wines for patrons to sample, as well as local food trucks, an artisan market and a live DJ.
A portion of the festival’s proceeds will be donated to Education Equals Hope, a local charity that provides for the education of those living in desperate and difficult situations.
The event also gathered children’s books for families at Project Hope for Women & Children and the Huntington City Mission.
Sip Wine and Whiskey Bar is open seven days a week inside Heritage Station.