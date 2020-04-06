WINFIELD — In the wild, a gathering of eagles is called a convocation. In Boy Scouts of America Troop 83 in Winfield, it’s called the Redtail Patrol.
Troop 83, composed of 11 scouts divided into two patrols, will see five of those young adults reach the pinnacle of their scouting journey this year.
In scouting, the highest rank one can achieve is that of Eagle Scout, a task requiring an individual to culminate each skill he has learned and developed in his years of scouting. All five new or soon-to-be Eagles are in the Redtail Patrol.
Troop 83 Scoutmaster Michael Belcher said the accomplishment is a reflection of the dedication a group of young adults have shown even when it would have been easy to fold their wings.
“Our troop was formed in 2008, and I believe my son (Troop 83’s newest Eagle) will make the 16th or 17th Eagle Scout we’ve had,” Belcher said. “Anytime you have turnover it’s a new challenge, and we’ve had changeovers in troop leaderships, charter changes, BSA changes and other things.”
Of the five, two have already completed their Eagle Scout ceremony. When the novel coronavirus pandemic de-escalates, the others will conduct their ceremonies, Belcher said.
A scout has until he reaches the age of 18 to attain the Eagle rank. They must first advance through the other ranks of Tenderfoot, First Class, Second Class, Star and Life Scout to make the jump to Eagle.
Five of the newest Eagles for Troop 83 achieved it late in their scouting career. Aidan Stotts, Justin Nelson, Anthony Dickson and Joshua Belcher earned the rank at age 17. Jesse Riley got there at the age of 16.
There are no shortcuts, and though some may be able to fly through the early ranks, there are other obstacles outside of scouting that can get in the way of progress.
“It’s a hard thing. My son’s birthday was April 2, and he finished his project March 23 this year. He was eligible two years ago, but he participated in other things like high school baseball, soccer, track and then all the extracurricular things that pull them away and you lose time quick,” Belcher said.
His son, Joshua Belcher, is one of the three who have yet to have their ceremony, having just met his requirements less than two weeks ago.
Belcher added that many of the boys in the troop’s other patrol — the Raptors — already have earned Star scout designation, and that many of those could go on to be a new wave of Eagle Scouts for the troop.
“As a Scoutmaster, I get to spend a bunch of time around these boys, and they’re like second sons to me. When I look at that group, I can pretty much tell you the ones that will make it and which ones won’t. It’s a determination of your character,” Belcher said.
But even those Scouts who have aged out or left scouting having not attained Eagle haven’t wasted their time, he added.
“Scouting encourages character development. It’s a journey, not a destination,” Belcher said. “If you don’t make Eagle, that’s not the end-all-be-all. I’d rather you grow up and be a good person that is thoughtful, loyal and caring.”