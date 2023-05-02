Savannah Shoemaker, of Huntington, left, and Madison Shoemaker, of Huntington, look up at Sarah West’s first-place winning piece “The Girl with a Kraken Face” as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District conducts the “High School Artist of the Tri-State” exhibition on Monday at the Ritter Park Rose Garden in Huntington.
Renee Counts, left, and her daughter Brilee Counts look at Brilee’s award-winning ceramic piece together as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District conducts the “High School Artist of the Tri-State” exhibition on Monday at the Ritter Park Rose Garden in Huntington.
People gather around to look at "Ruin Rocks" by Austin Morrison as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District conducts the "High School Artist of the Tri-State" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Ritter Park Rose Garden in Huntington.
Eleventh grade artist Sarah West, of Huntington, browses through the pieces on display as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District conducts the "High School Artist of the Tri-State" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Ritter Park Rose Garden in Huntington.
People gather inside the Ritter Park Rose Garden Room with a View as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District conducts the "High School Artist of the Tri-State" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Huntington.
Tracey McCartey, of Chesapeake, left, and Finley Meadows look at a piece together as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District conducts the "High School Artist of the Tri-State" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Ritter Park Rose Garden in Huntington.
12th grade artist Allison Plantz's piece "Solice" sits on display for visitors as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District conducts the "High School Artist of the Tri-State" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Ritter Park Rose Garden in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosted its inaugural student juried art exhibit, “High School Artists of the Tri-State,” on Monday evening.
Twenty-five pieces of art including all mediums were selected for exhibition from junior and senior high school students in the Tri-State.
Winners chosen during Monday’s opening reception are: 1st Place: Sarah West, Lawrence County High School; 2nd Place: Allison McKeand, Huntington High School; 3rd Place: Savannah Shoemaker, Cabell County Career & Technical Center; Honorable Mention: Allison Plantz, Chesapeake High School; and Honorable Mention: Brilee Counts, Huntington High School.
All works will be on display from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Room With a View in the Ritter Park Rose Garden.
