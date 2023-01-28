The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

OLIVE HILL, Ky. — While the wait for the return of an annual event may have been long, outdoor enthusiasts were rewarded for their patience with a mild January weekend to enjoy their exploits.

Carter Caves State Resort Park’s Winter Adventure Weekend — back for the first time since 2020 — offered participants of all ages and skill levels an assortment of outdoor and underground activities.

