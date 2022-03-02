HUNTINGTON — Celebrating the arts in the historic Central City District in Huntington’s West End is the theme of the upcoming Winter Arts Fest, which will take place on 14th Street West from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3.
“The Winter Arts Fest is an exciting opportunity to explore Central City. I am especially excited for the Art Upstairs and Re-Vital Shows, which will utilize an unusual space for the celebration of the arts,” said Lauren Kemp, executive director of RenewAll. “Bring your family and friends for this all-ages event, featuring live music, poetry reading, visual art exhibition, art sales and fun for all.”
Kemp described the Winter Arts Fest as a “happy hour pop-up art gallery festival that highlights the talents of the local arts community.”
“There will be more than six locations featuring special activities including local artists, live music and poetry,” she said.
The locations include Sloane Square Gallery, Village Antique Mall & Central City Museum, Cicada Books and Coffee, The Wild Ramp, Hosey’s Building above Thistle Patch Vintage Garden and Antiques, and the hallway outside West End Tattoo Club. It will feature 17 local artists, including 14 visual artists, two poetry authors and one musician.
“The special activities will occur alongside extended hours at many of your favorite stores, and light refreshments will be offered,” Kemp added. “We want to encourage everyone to stroll the district, shop and enjoy the festival.”
At the Sloane Square Gallery in the 600 block of 14th Street West, artist Jamie Sloane will debut an assemblage portrait of Elon Musk as the centerpiece of a collection of new fine artworks that will be staged alongside mid-century furniture and home accessories.
On the same block, the Village Antique Mall will host live music from 5 to 6:30 p.m. featuring Keyamo Onage. Guests can also meet the artist Larry Sumpter in the Central City Museum area, where his mural depicting life in early Central City is installed.
In addition, the works of abstract artist Patty Stewart are on display in the balcony at Village Antique Mall.
“There you will see several works on canvas, as well as other original smaller pieces,” Kemp said. “All of Patty’s paintings are available to purchase. Patty Stewart will return to Village Antique Mall on March 19 for a special event featuring a sale on works of canvas and artful, everyday items.”
Hattie and Nan’s will sponsor a pop-up gallery show featuring local artists at Art Upstairs, located in the Hosey’s Building on Adams Avenue and 14th Street West. The Art Upstairs show will feature a collection of works from Poochie Myers and Nancy Polan from Hattie’s Vault and local artists including Don McDowell, Patti Del Checcolo, Kathryn Thompson and Marianne Henning, Kemp said.
The Wild Ramp will host Linda Childers, watercolor artist and creator of the Wild and Wonderful West Virginia Puzzle Project.
“The Wild Ramp is well known for local food, but also features a wide variety of handmade and artisan products,” Kemp said.
Susan Maslowski, of Mud River Pottery, will be the featured artisan at The Wild Ramp’s new Online Food Hub location. There will also be food samples from local producers including ScragglePop Kettlecorn and Skinny Piggy Kombucha.
Kemp says the West Huntington Public Library branch will distribute free take-home tiny art kits in celebration of National Youth Art Month. The kits will include all the supplies to make a tiny work of art work that can be returned by March 26 to the West Huntington Library for their Tiny Art Show. The West Huntington Public Library will award prizes after a week of voting starting March 28.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m., Cicada Books and Coffee will host a poetry reading by Ron Houchin and Jeff Tigchelaar. Houchin is a retired public schoolteacher of 30 years and is the author of 11 books. His latest poetry collection, “Talking to Shadows,” came out in 2020 from LSU Press. Tigchelaar is the author of the collection “Certain Streets at an Uncertain Hour,” winner of the Kansas Authors Club Nelson Poetry Book Award and is the recipient of a poetry fellowship from the Ohio Arts Council.
At the Re-Vital Show, artists Sa-Rai Robinette and Megan Osborne will display original collaborative works combining photography and print making. The show will use nostalgic Huntington landmarks with a vision for the future from the perspective of these artists, according to Kemp.
“We hope everyone will enjoy the Winter Arts Fest and stay tuned for more events in the Central City District at 14th Street West coming this year,” she said.
More information can be found online at oldcentralcity.org.