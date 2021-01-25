Through Monday, Feb. 1, several groups are collecting new and gently used coats, hats, scarves and gloves for West Virginians in need.
The goal is to collect at least 400 articles of winter clothing. To see drop-off locations or to donate money instead, go to education alliance.org/coats4kids.
There are drop-off locations in Berkeley, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Hardy, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Ohio, Pleasants, Raleigh, Wayne and Wood counties.
The Wayne County location is Fort Gay Middle School, 1 Viking Drive, Fort Gay. Contact Ashley Hostetter, 606-483-0823, to arrange a time.
In Lincoln County, coats can be taken to donation bins at Big Ugly Community Center or the Lincoln County Board of Education. Hamlin Church of Christ at 8041 Vine Ave. is also participating; call Levi Racer at 304-690-9404.
Logan County has donation bins at Chapmanville Middle School, Man Elementary School, Omar Elementary School and Logan High School. Pickup requests can be made at Man High School, Chapmanville Intermediate School and Buffalo Elementary School by calling during regular school hours.
Charleston locations include Taylor Books, Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill, Buck & Bette and Resurrection Church.
This Coats4Kids drive is part of the nonprofit One Warm Coat’s national effort, and is locally sponsored by Education Alliance AmeriCorps, according to a news release.
Education Alliance leader Amelia Courts noted in the release that hundreds of thousands of West Virginians were already in poverty before the pandemic, which has exacerbated the need.
The Education Alliance encourages donors to put extra love in the donation by including a note in the pocket of each coat donated.