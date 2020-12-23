CHARLESTON — Much of West Virginia is expected to get a rare white Christmas, forecasters said, and the Kentucky Department of Highways plans to activate its snowfighters at noon Thursday to battle the advancing winter storm.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon, with up to 8 inches of snow possible in parts of West Virginia. Temperatures should dip into the lower teens Thursday and Friday nights.
The highest elevations of West Virginia are expected to see the greatest accumulations, along with wind chill readings that make it feel well below zero outside. Other areas are forecast to receive 3 to 6 inches of snow.
Road crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways say they are ready for the challenge, armed with 185 brand-new snowplows.
The vehicles include 23 new single-axle Ford F-550 trucks, capable of carrying about 3.5 tons of salt; 60 new mid-sized International trucks, capable of carrying about 7.5 tons of salt; and 102 two-axle Freightliner trucks, each of which can carry about 15 tons of salt. Some DOH trucks will also be equipped to spread salt brine, which allows crews to pretreat roads prior to bad weather, making it easier and cheaper to plow and salt roads once the ice and snow arrive.
In the Tri-State region, the National Weather Service predicts widespread rain will change to snow Thursday afternoon, with temperatures dropping below freezing by nightfall. As much as 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected to blanket the area overnight into Friday.
The weather service also has issued a flash flood watch Thursday for eastern portions of the state.
In Kentucky, highway crews in Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties, among others, are prepping snowplows and salt trucks. Because the storm is expected to start with rain, no pretreatment with brine will take place as it would wash off roadways before the snow, the Kentucky DOH said.