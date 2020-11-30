CHARLESTON — The drive to work on Tuesday may present a wintry challenge to commuters across West Virginia, as the state’s first widespread snowfall sweeps into the state, leaving an expected two to four inches of snow on the ground from Huntington through the Kanawha Valley by early Tuesday night.
“While snow amounts won’t be excessively heavy, the falling snow combined with temperatures falling below freezing and gusty winds will cause a messy Tuesday morning commute,” according to a bulletin issued Monday by the National Weather Service’s Charleston Forecast Office.
The predicted two- to four-inch snowfall was included in a winter weather advisory in effect from 8 p.m. Monday through 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Charleston-Huntington area, along with western and central West Virginia cities stretching from Clarksburg in the north to Williamson in the south.
A winter weather advisory issued for McDowell, Wyoming, and southeast portions of Webster, Nicholas, Fayette and Pocahontas counties called for 3 to 6 inches of snow to fall by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Snow accumulations of four to eight inches, with up to 10 inches possible on higher west-facing slopes, were predicted in a winter storm warning posted for northwestern Pocahontas and southeastern Randolph counties. There, snowfall is expected to be accompanied by winds gusting at up to 35 mph.
Only five counties, all in the state’s Eastern Panhandle, are expected to escape any significant snowfall during the period.
A slow warming trend is in the forecast for latter half of the week, according to the weather service. In the Charleston area on Wednesday, sunny skies are are in the forecast, with high temperatures in the lower 40s.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, some members of the Kentucky Department of Highways’ salt truck and plow crews were on duty at facilities in the northeast portion of the state, including Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties, ready to treat roads as a winter storm advances. Full crews were to be called overnight as needed, as the National Weather Service expects temperatures to fall below freezing overnight, with the possibility of one to two inches of snow across that region by Tuesday.
Icy conditions and slick travel remain possible Tuesday morning, warned officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 9.
Motorists who can’t avoid traveling should be prepared by slowing down, buckling up, leaving a “space cushion” between vehicles, and remembering that bridges and overpasses can freeze before roads.