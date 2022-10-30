HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has secured a privately owned tract of land at the site of the institution’s future baseball stadium for more than $1.7 million.
According to land transfer records from the Cabell County Clerk’s Office, earlier this month McGinnis Investment Corp. sold 3.41 acres to the Marshall University Board of Governors for $1,789,332.
The stadium site is in the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue in Huntington, behind the softball team’s Dot Hicks Field. The parcel purchased from McGinnis, which it had owned since 1946, is located northwest of the softball field.
In exchange for the Huntington Municipal Development Authority land, the university agreed that $1 million of the $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding promised to Marshall by the City of Huntington for the project would go toward paying off debt owed to the West Virginia Economic Development Authority. With the $1 million payment, the state was to provide a relief of lien on the baseball field acreage.
The deed for the McGinnis land was filed Oct. 12, almost two weeks after Gov. Jim Justice presented a $13.8 million grant to Marshall President Brad D. Smith from the West Virginia Water Development Authority.
With about $23.5 million secured — $13.8 million from the state, $8 million from Huntington and another $1.7 million from donation pledges — the university has enough money to complete the stadium build, with the goal of building additional elements for the facility in the future.
Earlier this month, the board approved the second phase of the stadium project, which includes the construction of two metal buildings that would contain the visiting team locker room, batting cages and storage. The second phase is expected to cost no more than $3.4 million.
Construction is expected to wrap up ahead of the team’s 2024 season.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
