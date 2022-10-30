The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Demolition of structures on the site of the future Marshall baseball stadium continues on Sept. 21 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has secured a privately owned tract of land at the site of the institution’s future baseball stadium for more than $1.7 million.

According to land transfer records from the Cabell County Clerk’s Office, earlier this month McGinnis Investment Corp. sold 3.41 acres to the Marshall University Board of Governors for $1,789,332.

