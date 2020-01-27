HUNTINGTON — Cabell County’s HIV cluster’s growth has continued to slow, thanks to the aggressive response from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and its partners from local to the federal level, said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, medical director of the health department.
As of Jan. 16, Cabell County had 76 confirmed cases of HIV, according to the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health.
In October, the BPH changed how they collected data about the HIV cluster as the infection appeared in other parts of the state. When the cluster first appeared in Cabell County in 2018, BPH counted those who were Cabell County residents at the time of HIV diagnosis or who were diagnosed in the county, as well as those who obtained drugs or harm reduction services in the county in the Cabell County case count. Under BPH’s new approach, persons are categorized according to their county of residence at the time of HIV diagnosis.
Of the 81 cases categorized as linked to Cabell County at the time this shift was made, 73 (90%) resided in Cabell County at diagnosis. This approach will help to avoid duplication of cases across jurisdictions and enable counties to determine risk and take appropriate public health action, BPH says.
Kanawha County has 14 confirmed cases, and Ohio County has five.
Kilkenny told the Cabell Board of Health Wednesday during the board’s regular meeting that from October to January, only two new cases were identified in the county. The average is now one case a month, which Kilkenny said clearly demonstrates the slowing of case time which indicates the disease spread is slowing. The county is continuing to operate at an emergency response level, though.
“For our success to be upheld, we must continue our efforts to the best of our ability,” Kilkenny said.
Kilkenny said the reason the HIV cluster did not get worse was thanks to an aggressive response from local, state and federal partners.
“No other county has local support like ours,” Kilkenny said. “No county could do what we did without the support we have.”
The ability to have harm reduction services was the key to the response. Kilkenny said Cabell County could have quickly reached more than 200 cases like the outbreak in Indiana if not for their harm reduction program.
The Board of Health will be monitoring any progression on a bill introduced in the state Senate that would outlaw syringe exchange programs. Senate Bill 286, sponsored by Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, is referred to the Senate Health and Human Resources committee.