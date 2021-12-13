HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has started its search for a new athletic director, the university announced Thursday.
The search comes after former athletic director Mike Hamrick announced in June he was stepping down after 12 years to serve as special assistant to outgoing President Jerome Gilbert, tasked with raising money for Marshall's planned baseball stadium.
Jeff O’Malley, who was Marshall’s associate athletic director and chief of staff, has since served as the interim athletic director.
Gilbert, who is stepping down as president at the end of December, said he and incoming president Brad D. Smith formed a nine-person search committee charged with advancing a slate of finalists for consideration.
Gilbert said in a news release that he and Smith, who have been working on the presidential office transition, believe that identifying a new athletic director is one of the highest priorities for the university. Because of this, they agreed not to wait until Smith officially begins his presidency on Jan. 1.
The new athletic director will lead Marshall as it transitions to the Sun Belt Conference from the Conference USA after the university announced the move in November.
Smith will make the final hiring decision, with an announcement expected in February.
Search committee members include Tracy Christofero, professor of marketing, MIS and entrepreneurship and chair of the Faculty Senate; Ryan Crisp, associate director of athletic development in the Big Green Scholarship Foundation; Verna Gibson, former chair of the university’s Board of Governors; Tony Kemper, women’s basketball head coach; Karen McComas, executive director of the university’s Center for Teaching and Learning and NCAA faculty athletics representative; Chris Miller, chair of the Board of Governors athletic committee; Andre Motley, former student-athlete; and Bob Pruett, former head football coach.
Ginny Painter, senior vice president for communications and marketing, is chairing the committee.
The committee met last Thursday, according to a reservation sign posted on the John Spotts Room at the Memorial Student Center.
The announcement comes days after Marshall also outlined the search process for its provost, a position that also was vacated earlier this year following the departure of Jaime Taylor over the summer. Several dean positions are also being served by interim employees, as well.
Marshall has retained CarrSports Consulting to assist in its athletic director search. The consulting firm has provided executive search services to intercollegiate athletics since 1997 and is made up of former athletics leaders. It has conducted more than 130 searches and 70 consulting projects.
Inquiries and nominations for the athletic director position should be directed to MarshallSearch@CarrSportsConsulting.com.