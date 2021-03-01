CHARLESTON — With state COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths trending downward and delivery of vaccine doses trending up, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday he may further ease COVID-19 restrictions for businesses and public gatherings, possibly as early as later this week.
“Maybe as early as the end of week, we’re looking at loosening guidelines,” Justice said during Monday’s state COVID-19 briefing.
He later declined to say what restrictions may be eased.
On Feb. 19, Justice issued executive orders increasing seating capacity for bars and indoor dining at restaurants from 50% to 75%, and increasing capacity for small retail businesses from two to four customers per 1,000-square-feet, and from three to six customers per 1,000-square-feet in grocery stores.
He also increased maximum attendance for public gatherings for social purposes from 25 to 75, and lifted a prohibition on live music performances in indoor settings, with the exception of music incorporating vocals or wind instruments.
Justice’s foreshadowing Monday came as anticipated deliveries of doses of COVID-19 vaccine are expected to jump considerably, to more than 85,000 doses.
Justice said that, in addition to the expected receipt of 15,500 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to jump to 36,270 doses this week, along with 34,100 doses of Moderna vaccine.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and state COVID-19 czar, stressed Monday that all three vaccines are “incredibly safe and incredibly effective.”
Marsh said that, since the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires a single dose instead of the two doses required for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and does not have to be stored at super-cold temperatures, it may be the more-attractive option for home-bound individuals or for those living in remote locations.
Interagency task force director James Hoyer said the task force is looking at the possibility of directing the single-dose vaccine to those more vulnerable populations.
West Virginia officials' have said vaccinations have already driven down deaths linked to COVID-19. There were 39 deaths reported last week, the first time with fewer than 40 deaths reported statewide since late October. On Monday the state reported no additional deaths.
“I am so delighted by this it’s unbelievable,” Justice said. "We have lost nobody in the last 24 hours.”
There has been an 85% reduction in deaths in the first seven weeks of 2021, Hoyer said, and the number of people hospitalized for the virus statewide Sunday, 225, was the lowest since Oct. 27 and was down from the peak of 818 on Jan. 5.
Yet the number of confirmed new cases went up 8% from the previous week. At 1,574, it marked the first weekly rise in positive cases since early January.
Justice said about half of all residents 65 and older have received a shot. In total, 16.7% of the state's 1.78 million population has received at least one dose, while 11% are fully vaccinated.
Also Monday, Justice reiterated he plans to address legislators who are flaunting his executive order mandating the wearing of face masks in public buildings by refusing to wear masks, or wearing masks made of mesh material or consisting of straps only.
“Surely to goodness, we can be respectful of everyone,” he said of those legislators.
“People feel strongly about the whole mask deal,” Justice added. “I don’t understand it. We’ve proven it can save lives.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.