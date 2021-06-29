CHARLESTON — With the number of cases of the more infectious and harmful Delta variant of COVID-19 tripling in West Virginia overnight, Gov. Jim Justice again urged unvaccinated West Virginians to get their shots.
“If you’re not vaccinated, what are you going to do?” Justice asked during the state COVID-19 briefing Tuesday. “The virus is everywhere, and you’re walking around unprotected? Not smart. Not smart.”
The number of cases of the Delta variant reported by the Department of Health and Human Resources increased from four to 12 overnight, with most of the cases in Monongalia and Berkeley counties.
Justice said it reminds him of West Virginia early in the pandemic, when the handful of cases in the state started to climb, and he said Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University and his COVID-19 czar, warned that the state was about to get hit hard again by COVID-19.
Justice’s plea for West Virginians to get vaccinated ahead of a potential surge of Delta variant cases comes as state vaccination rates continue to plummet, despite Justice’s ongoing, $10 million-plus vaccination-incentive weekly sweepstakes drawings.
According to the DHHR, in the past week, West Virginia has administered 5,419 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, an average of 774 doses a day.
At the peak, early in March, the state was administering over 20,000 doses a day. West Virginia last topped 2,000 doses in a day on June 4, when 2,081 doses were administered.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Center has moved to 8 Mall Road (the storefront next to Best Buy). Hours of operation will remain the same: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. For questions, call 304-526-3383
Also Tuesday, the DHHR reported one new COVID-19-related death, an 85-year-old man from Nicholas County.