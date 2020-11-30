CHARLESTON — With COVID-19 cases surging across West Virginia and with any effects from Thanksgiving travel and gatherings yet to be felt, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday he might institute “stringent mitigation measures” in specific counties as early as Wednesday.
During the state COVID-19 briefing Monday, the governor provided one specific example of such measures, saying he might order bars in border counties to close at the same time that bars in neighboring states must close. As part of COVID-19 restrictions, Ohio has ordered bars closed by 10 p.m., while Pennsylvania has set an 11 p.m. last call and midnight closure for its bars. In West Virginia, bars may serve until 3 a.m.
“People from those states are coming over to our bars,” Justice said, citing states with early bar curfews.
With COVID-19 in West Virginia surging from 24,883 cases on Nov. 1 to 47,842 cases as of 10 a.m. Monday, Justice said he and medical advisors are looking at “pinpoint” measures aimed at controlling spread in counties with the highest infection rates. He acknowledged, though, that closing businesses and activities in one county might simply drive residents across county lines to “open” counties.
“My concern with most of this stuff is, how much will it help?” Justice said. “At the end of the day, we’ll put people out of work and have businesses closed.”
While stating that the current COVID-19 surge is “coming at the state of West Virginia in waves from every different direction,” the governor remained reluctant Monday to consider ordering nonessential businesses and activities closed, as he did from mid-March to the end of May with a statewide executive order.
“What I’m trying to do with all that’s in me is to not shut stuff down,” he said. “We could close the entire state, and shut everyone down, and things would get somewhat better, but what would be the repercussions of that?”
On Monday, West Virignia again set records for numbers of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 (597), and the number of people in intensive care (162). Dr. Clay Marsh said the West Virginia Hospital Association and larger hospital systems in the state are coordinating to avoid exceeding patient capacity.
“There’s great willingness from all hospitals to work together ... to assure we’re maintaining critical capacity for West Virginia,” said Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and the state's COVID-19 czar.
That includes postponing elective surgeries requiring hospitalizations to free up bed space. Surgeries that are normally performed as outpatient procedures, such as cataract surgery, will continue, Marsh said.
Justice continued to express exasperation Monday with West Virginians who refuse to wear face masks or comply with social distancing mandates.
The governor was nearly 25 minutes late for the briefing Monday, a delay he blamed on Capitol police having to clear “30 to 40” anti-mask protesters from the west entrance of the building.
“The only thing we can possibly have to slow this thing down right now is that mask. That’s all we’ve got,” Justice said. “We’ve got 162 in ICU units. How many of them are going to die?”
Justice said West Virginians need to bear down and wear masks for a matter of weeks or months, until sufficient dosages of COVID-19 vaccines reach the state. Justice has said distribution of vaccines should begin as early as mid-December, with nursing home residents and staff, and health care providers having top priority for initial vaccinations.
“What we can do today is wear a mask, and yet, we still have a good bit of people who are hell bent against that, because it’s supposedly against their liberty,” the governor said. “In my opinion, liberty is not taking a risk with someone else’s life. If they want to walk off a cliff, they can do so, but I don’t think they should be allowed to walk off a cliff and drag others with them.”