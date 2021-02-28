HUNTINGTON — The locations for the new Cabell County Career Technology Center and Milton Elementary School have been decided, and the future site of another local school will be decided this week.
Last week, Cabell County Board of Education members approved the purchase of the former Sears property at the Huntington Mall, which will become a new, updated space for the county’s Career Technology Center currently located near Walmart in Huntington.
“It is exciting to be on this journey where we are updating our school properties that are most in need so that we can make sure our facilities match the world-class education we provide for our students,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said.
In a unanimous vote Tuesday, board members authorized Saxe to take the necessary steps in acquiring the former Sears building at the Huntington Mall, which will cost approximately $5.6 million.
“What this acquisition does is it puts our CTE programs front and center in our community. We’re going to be able to expand programming not just for our high school students but even our adult learners,” Saxe said.
Board members also approved the new location for Milton Elementary at that meeting, choosing to use the existing property for building a new school that will house both the preschool and elementary school populations.
“The current location has plenty of room for being able to locate the school facility; it is accessible to the community and has expandability options. It also has some current facilities that could be worked into the new facility as well,” Saxe said.
The board is scheduled to meet again at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, and is expected to discuss the future site of Meadows Elementary School, which has been narrowed down to two locations, according to Saxe: the current location of the school, which would require the purchase of 14 residential properties on Washington Boulevard, or a 45-acre plot of land near W.Va. 10 on Woodville Drive.