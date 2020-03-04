HUNTINGTON — Due to the realities surrounding the international student recruitment market, Marshall University and INTO University Partnerships have agreed to end their 30-year operating agreement far earlier than planned.
Marshall plans to continue to vigorously recruit international students via direct entry, as well as through the modified agreement with INTO. However, INTO will no longer provide pathways for international students at Marshall after this semester.
The university began its partnership with INTO in 2013 under the leadership of late president Stephen Kopp. The goal was to significantly boost the number of international students on campus. At the time, the university had less than 500 international students enrolled, compared to more than 1,700 at West Virginia University.
Since that year, more than 2,000 international students from 65 countries were recruited through the partnership and 700 international students graduated through the program. The international student rate in 2018 was 4.6%.
All international students currently enrolled in the INTO program at Marshall will be taught and supported as they complete their studies. INTO and Marshall both are committed to ensuring these students experience no disruption and continue to receive the highest levels of teaching quality and support, said university spokesperson Leah Payne.
The INTO Center on the Huntington campus will close July 31, after which time the students will be supported through the university’s Office of Student Affairs. As services at the center are phased out, employees will be provided with outplacement assistance, Payne said.
During a special meeting Wednesday, the university board of governors approved adding an intensive English as a Second Language program to the fee schedule for the school year to replace the English pathways once provided by INTO. The new program will cost $4,500 a semester. The INTO English pathway was $6,360 and WVU charges about $6,100, said Mark Robinson, senior vice president of finance.
In announcing the program in November 2012, Kopp said the INTO agreement will “literally transform Marshall University.”
When Kopp signed the agreement that fall surrounded by 200 international students, he was looking toward a future, projecting a boom of international students joining the ranks of college campuses across the U.S. And West Virginia already was seeing that trend come true; enrollment in the Mountain State had risen 8.4% in a year.
But in 2017, international student enrollment in the U.S. hit its lowest rate in a decade and has remained sluggish. The latest data from 2018 showed it continued to trend downward. A U.S. News and World Report article states students cite high cost and political climate as reasons for not choosing the U.S.
INTO leased the INTO Center — the building formerly known as East Hall and home of the community college — from the university for $390,000. The center cost about $2.9 million to renovate. The fate of the space is still under discussion, Payne said.
Thirteen institutions in the U.S. still partner with INTO.