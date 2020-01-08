HUNTINGTON — Nine people, including two incumbents, have filed to run for Huntington City Council seats since the filing window opened last week. Two candidates for mayor also have filed.
Mayor Steve Williams, a Democrat, filed for re-election after announcing his intentions to seek a third and final term last year. Scott Caserta, a Republican former council member, also has filed to run as mayor for an eventual chance to challenge him.
Incumbent Joyce Clark, a Democrat, applied for re-election in District 1, which includes the city’s Westmoreland neighborhood and a sliver of the West End. Clark has served two consecutive terms on council and currently serves as chairwoman of the Administration and Finance Committee.
Democrats Pete Gillespie and Johnny McCallister have applied for the District 2 seat, which represents the city’s West End neighborhood. Gillespie is a former council member from 2012-14, before he resigned amid a home confinement violation arrest. McCallister is a former police detective who previously served as a Cabell County magistrate until retiring last year.
Samuel McGuffin and Aaron-Michael Fox, both Democrats, have filed for District 3, which includes downtown from 1st Street to 18th Street between the Ohio River and 8th Avenue. McGuffin is a local business owner and Fox is an independent journalist.
Democrat Teresa Johnson has filed for the District 5 seat, to represent the city’s Fairfield neighborhood. Johnson is a Fairfield community advocate and serves on several boards and committees.
Incumbent Mike Shockley has filed for re-election in District 7, which encompasses portions of Washington Boulevard, U.S. 60 near Rotary Park and the area surrounding former Peyton Elementary School. Shockley has served one term on council and currently serves as council vice chairman.
Joshua Garnes, a Republican, and Bob Bailey, a Democrat, have applied for one of the council’s two at-large seats. Garnes is a local business owner and Bailey was a former Cabell County commissioner for 24 years before losing that seat in 2018. Bailey previously served eight years on City Council and served as the city’s mayor one year during a time that mayors were appointed from within council to one-year terms. One at-large seat is currently held by Democrat Rebecca Howe, who cannot run because of term limits.
As of Tuesday, no one had filed to run for Districts 4, 6, 8 and 9.
Williams is a former city manager and council member, winning election as mayor in 2012 and re-election in 2016.
Caserta is seeking election as mayor after previously serving on council from 2004-12. During that time, he served as both chairman and vice chairman.
Candidates seeking the positions of mayor or City Council member have until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 31 to submit their candidacy forms. Candidacy forms may be picked up and submitted at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Mayoral candidates must be at least 25 years of age at the time they are elected and be a resident of Huntington. They also are barred from holding any other public office or being a member of any political executive committee during their term.
Council members must be at least 18 years of age by the time they are elected and be a resident of Huntington. At-large candidates can live anywhere in the city, whereas district candidates must live in the district in which they are running. Council members cannot hold any other public office, be a member of any political executive committee or be a city employee during their term of office.
The city’s primary election is May 12 and the general election is Nov. 3, which coincides with state and federal elections.