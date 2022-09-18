HUNTINGTON — West Virginia’s average temperatures have risen 1% over the past few decades, which has caused a disproportionate increase in rainfall.
Rainfall in Huntington alone has increased 28% since the 1970s.
Last week, Nicolas Zegre, an associate professor of forest hydrology at West Virginia University, told the West Virginia Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding that studies show the problem is only going to get worse.
Within 30 years, more than 5,000 properties in Cabell County will be at flood risk, along with nearly half the state’s roads and fire and police stations, experts believe. With no signs of global warming slowing down, those numbers are only expected to increase.
Several workgroups throughout the state have been scrambling to find solutions after five major flood events were reported over the summer. Zegre said there is hope to create a safer state for its residents as long as discussions continue.
On the rise
From 2007 to March 2022, the state experienced 1,683 flood events, with more than half (968) occurring since 2016. In those floods, 34 people have died and $54,605,260 in property damage has been reported.
“It’s really important to recognize that this is just property damage,” Zegre said. “This doesn’t also consider a disruption to the economy through the disruptions of flooding.”
West Virginia has two types of floods — riverine and flash. A riverine flood occurs when water overflows streams and riverbanks. Flash flooding is a result of heavy rainfall that exceeds soil infiltration rates. West Virginia has two “hot spots,” or epicenters, where the most flash flooding occurs, centered around Harrison and Putnam counties. Riverine flood events predominately happen in the Eastern Panhandle.
Riverine floods have accounted for 851 of the events, 12 deaths and about $19 million of the property damage. Flash floods accounted for 832 events, 22 deaths and about $35 million in damage.
“We really need to recognize that flash floods are West Virginia’s greatest hazards,” Zegre said. “They represent nearly half of all floods, with 65% of fatalities and 65% of property damage.”
While flood risk and vulnerabilities are unequally distributed across the state, all 55 counties have experienced floods, averaging about 31 each over the same time period.
Kawawha County leads the state with 96 recorded flood events. Cabell County recorded the fourth most, at about 60 events. Wayne County is also above the average with about 35 events, and Putnam County recorded 33.
Zegre said the data shows flooding has been on the rise since 2007. During 2018, the wettest year on record until the recent summer months, the state had upward of 260 floods, he said.
“This leads us to the question, ‘Why is flooding getting worse?’ and we need to understand this because planning must consider future conditions to minimize risk,” he said. “We cannot look backward to plan for the future, especially when that future is changing.”
What’s going on
Zegre said the increase in floods is related to the physics that dictate the relationship between air temperatures and water vapor. Since preindustrial periods, West Virginia’s mean annual temperature has increased by one degree, he said, which is related to the increase of greenhouse gases.
This matters because warmer air holds more water. Warmer temperatures also mean more evaporation, he said.
“What this means is that a small change in air temperature has a disproportionately large change in water vapor,” he said. “A one-degree warming in air temperature translates to about 4 percent and more water being stored in that atmosphere.”
In answering a question from Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, Zegre said there are secondary issues worsening flooding issues, including West Virginia’s shallow soils, which saturate quickly and hold water for a long time, and the hollows of the mountainous terrain West Virginian ancestors built their communities in.
“Simply by community members living in these steep hollows and these intense rainfall events, there’s nowhere for that water to go and there’s also nowhere for those people to go,” he said. “It poses a trifecta of vulnerability because of these extreme rainfall events.”
That means more frequent storms bringing more extreme rainfall and floods, he said, a challenge for the most flood-prone state in the country and Huntington in particular.
While Huntington has a floodwall to protect itself from the flooding of the Ohio River, the flooding risk in recent years has shifted to inner-city flooding. About 85% of West Virginia’s waterways are headwater streams, which eventually empty into a river, Zegre said.
Risky business
Zegre said a study published this year shows Huntington has some of the greatest increases in hourly rainfall and intensity in the United States. The study showed rainfall has increased by about 28% in the Huntington area since the 1970s, with the annual average hourly rainfall increasing from 5.5 inches to 7 inches.
West Virginia is tied with Louisiana, which deals with coastal flooding, as the most vulnerable to flooding in the country.
The First Street Foundation, a nonprofit research and technology group that calculates risks posed by environmental changes, predicts that by 2050 more than 5,000 properties in Cabell, Kanawha and 10 other counties will be at risk of being flooded.
Another analysis suggests 46% of West Virginia roads will be at risk for flooding, which will make it harder for first responders to answer calls. More than half of fire stations (57%) and police stations (56%) are at risk, as well as 38% of schools and 37% of commercial locations, Zegre said.
What’s next
Zegre said people working on finding solutions believe there is an opportunity to create a healthier and more resilient West Virginia in terms of flooding, but said it is important to stay on top of the planning to ensure West Virginians are protected.
At the questioning of Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell, Zegre said while sedimentation creates shallower streams and exacerbates flooding, dredging is not the answer. He said it is a short-term fix that would last for just a few storms.
“More appropriate measures could be what we call ‘nature-based mitigation’ where we are reclaiming and restoring the watershed so it functions with its natural system with its natural constraints,” he said. “But dredging is unfortunately not solving the problem. It’s just kicking the can down the road.”