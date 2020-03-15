HUNTINGTON — In late 2018, social media was abuzz with cries from the Huntington East Middle School community. Its students were hungry and it needed help.
Despite one woman’s taxing effort in making sure each of the 100 students in need went home with something every weekend, when Monday came the shelves in its food pantry were bare and its organizers had no idea how they would make sure nearly one-sixth of the school’s children were going to be able to eat the next weekend.
With nearly 15% of West Virginia households and 1 in 5 children facing food insecurities, the community responded to the school’s needs, but the effort worked like duct tape holding together a dam.
When an employee of the school who saw the need and children in need reached out to a friend, a Huntington congregation took on the task of helping making sure the food pantry was never bare and the students’ stomachs never empty.
For just $3 a bag per week, the church has been able to live up to its promise, and its leader hopes others will take note and join in doing the same for other school food pantries across the area.
The need and a trying response
U.S. Department of Agriculture data released in 2018 shows an estimated 11.8% of American households — 15 million households, with 400 million people — faced food insecurities in 2017, down from 12.3% in 2017. Nearly 15% of West Virginia households are food insecure, with 1 in 5 kids struggling with hunger.
In 2019, a study from Feeding America listed West Virginia as 10th in the nation for the most food insecure children.
Another USDA study showed more than 80% of households had very low food security, with households reporting they had cut the size of some meals or frequency of those meals.
For the past three years, Cabell County has provided free breakfast and lunch to its students, regardless of income, thanks to the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision.
In 2018, more than 2 million meals were served and the rate of students eating rose from 65% to 76%.
Roberts said he believes about 65% of the students at the school come from a low socioeconomic class.
Communications director Jedd Flowers previously said no child faces food insecurities while at school, but to help fight the battle at home, Cabell County currently has a food pantry in every high school and middle school, and some elementary schools.
Marshall University also has established its own pantry for its students — and sometimes community members. Located at 1802 6th Ave. in Huntington, the pantry offers a range of food for its students, including meats, dairy products, fruits, vegetables and more. It also provides recipes to help promote healthy nutrition to the community.
Recently, the program started Marco’s Meal Share, which allows students the chance to share their meals already paid for with other students experiencing food insecurity. It operates solely on donations and volunteers from students and the community.
Marshall even extended its products to furloughed federal employees in January 2019.
‘My city, my problem’
B.J. Roberts, Huntington East Middle School Communities in Schools site coordinator, has worked throughout his life as a pastor in Nitro, West Virginia, and said he felt a calling to do more for the youth after volunteering at Spring Hill Elementary School, where his wife works.
“My mindset was starting to shift to, ‘What can I do; what can I start; what can I get involved with to help make a difference in young people?’” he said. “That way I can help out when they are teenagers instead of looking at them at 25 in a recovery home.”
He applied for one of the five Communities in Schools positions and was quickly hired. The position works like a second set of hands and eyes for teachers. It’s a “catch-all” position. He is required to know the kids and work on school culture, fundraise, mentor and even help encourage an increase in attendance.
“I wouldn’t say it to people here, but I tell people I’m the Huntington East pastor,” he said. “Basically, the way I take care of people in my church is how I try to take care of these kids and meet the needs here.”
Another one of his jobs is to make sure the food pantry is stocked and the students are fed weekly.
Prior to Roberts, running the pantry was an uphill battle taken on by Heather James, who works part time as a parent partner for the school.
“It was run on a week-to-week basis,” he said. “She would look on Monday and they would either go try to buy some stuff to send home or she would make a trip down to the main food bank in Huntington to see what they have available that we could bring back and send home.”
Seeing the stress James was under, Roberts reached out to an old friend, Joshua Huffman, the pastor of New Life Church in Huntington, who was immediately on board with the task.
Huffman said he went to his congregation and it immediately responded to the task, following its mottos: “Be the church, don’t just go to church” and, “If it’s in my city, then it’s my problem.”
Roberts said when he went to James and told her the news that Huffman was taking on the task, she cried. It was a weight lifted off her shoulders.
Little did the congregation realize what battle they were taking on.
Community relationships offer solution
The church started with smaller weekly campaigns where members were asked to bring in food. The congregation responded well, but was bringing in bulk items that didn’t follow nutritional values. It was a learning experience, but every week they did better, Huffman said.
Their effort was helping, but didn’t solve the problem. The pantry was still running low and in need.
“There are things that just rip you up. One of those is knowing that there are kids in your town going hungry. I can’t handle that. I cannot deal with it. It just irritates and bothers me,” he said. “We do a lot of things to help mission work and kids overseas and all that stuff, but man, we’ve got hungry kids in our own area.”
The church started reaching out to stores in the community, but was getting quotes upward of $6 a bag until they reached out to Huntington’s U.S. 60 Walmart and its manager, Tennyson Thornberry, just a stone’s throw away from the school.
Via Walmart, the bags cost just a little more than $3 a bag.
“When we first contacted Walmart, he said for a pallet of food for what you guys want, it would be $1,100 or $1,200. It roughly goes six to eight weeks, depending on how much food is given out,” he said. “The next month, on their own and without us pushing for it, he had found a way for us to save money because they know the need.”
About 11% was taken off the price, Huffman said.
Walmart packs all the items on a pallet, which is then transported to the school by the church. Sometimes, depending on the school’s need, Walmart will even donate some of the items.
The second time a pallet arrived at the school, Roberts said he saw the school’s principal cry.
Anywhere from 75 to 100 bags could be sent home any given week, about one-sixth of the student population at the school. Roberts said it costs about $1,000 per month — $300 a week — to supply the pantry, which equals out to a little more than $3 per bag.
‘Hungry is hungry’
The food pantry bags are given to students on Fridays. The students are open about their needs and usually stop by the pantry at lunch and put the bags in their locker or backpacks.
“It’s crazy, but for the most part, these kids are like, ‘I need this. I’m going to go get it.’ They aren’t bashful or ashamed,” he said. “When one-sixth of the student body is taking home food, it’s not really the exception. A lot of them don’t even think about it. You will hear them talking about it on Friday, excited that it’s bag day. They are generally excited.
“Hungry is hungry,” Huffman added.
Each bag contains at least three dinners, two lunches and breakfasts, along with additional snacks. Personal hygiene items are also available based on need.
The meals are easily accessible to the kids and don’t require extra tools, like a can opener or heat source, for the food to be edible. The items also follow nutritional requirements set for the schools. Unlike what Marshall offers, HEMS only gives out nonperishable items because of the students’ restrictions.
“These are middle schoolers. They aren’t cooking. They need to be able to pop the top off and stick it in the microwave or eat it from the can,” Huffman said. “I don’t want some kid trying to chisel his way into their SpaghettiOs.”
Some students have to hide the food from their parents, Roberts said, who will sometimes take the food for themselves or sell it, leaving the kids hungry over the weekend.
A need remains
With numerous other food banks in Cabell County schools, Huffman said he hopes other churches will take on the task his did.
“Even small churches who don’t think they can take on a project on their own, if they would hook up with two or three other churches and connect together, they can meet that need and do the exact same thing,” he said.
Flowers said Salt Rock Elementary School has a similar system in which the Salt Rock Community Church is acting as a sponsor to make sure the pantry is filled and the students’ bellies are full. The partnership was celebrated during a ceremony in mid-February.
Even with the church’s support, the school still accepts community donations to make sure the students never go without.
Both men said they hope one day there will be no need for a pantry at area schools, but as pastors on the front line of a community taken over by drug dependency, they realize that probably is not going to happen.
“If the nickel plant hires everyone back, and the steel factories hire everybody back, and (Flint Group) hires all their people back, and Owens opens back up in the West End, we probably won’t need it then,” Roberts said. “But as long as we are dealing with what we are from an economic standpoint, there’s going to be a need.”