HUNTINGTON — More than three years after Cornerstone Community Development Corp. was announced as the new owner of the Prichard Hotel building, a project to provide affordable housing for a community in need has secured its funding.
The milestone came Monday as the Huntington City Council fast-tracked a resolution through committees and the council to accept the terms of a $2.5 million grant from the West Virginia Department for Economic Development.
Council member Tia Fix Rumbaugh applauded the development efforts.
“I was so excited when this initial application came through last year because the Prichard Building is in my district,” she said. “It’s a fantastic building, and it’s going to be even better. One-bedroom apartments are something we sorely need in our community, so congratulations. This is incredible work.”
Located at 611 9th St. in Huntington, the building was built by real estate developer Fred C. Prichard and managed by veteran hotel man A.E. Kelley. The 13-floor, 120,000-square-foot building opened in 1926 as the Prichard Hotel, offering 300 rooms and glamorous decor to those who visited.
Hotel operations ended in 1970, at which time it was converted into an apartment building with retail space on the ground floor. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is one of Huntington’s tallest buildings.
Cornerstone purchased the building from Christ Temple Church in Huntington in 2019, after the church failed its attempt to renovate the building into “Hope Tower,” a place where people could go through a spiritually based program to recover from substance use disorder.
The Hope Tower project was announced in 2014, but by March 2015, residents were ordered to vacate after city inspectors found numerous plumbing and electrical code violations in the building. The building has been empty since then, with reports of glass and debris falling from its facade.
As the region faces a crisis due to lack of affordable housing, Cornerstone hopes to bridge the gap for more than 100 Huntington residents, said Cathy Burns, executive director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority.
“This neoclassical building will be renovated into 108 senior citizen one-bedroom apartments on floors three through 13,” she said. “Floors one and two will be for services serving senior citizens, such as the Geriatric Innovation Health Clinic.”
The council voted unanimously to accept the $2.5 million grant.
Burns said the passage means funds for the estimated $50 million in renovation costs have been secured. The $2.5 million grant will go toward renovations on the first two floors. Burns said a number of sources have been leveraged to come up with the funding, but the city’s Department of Development and Planning will administer the award accepted Monday.
Winterwood Inc. of Lexington, Kentucky, has been selected as the project developer. Cornerstone will remain the nonprofit partner and owner of the building, Burns said.
“(These are) organizations that we have had a wonderful working relationship with and have proven to have the capacity to perform,” she said.
Last year, a news release announcing a separate $3 million grant for the project said construction could take two years to complete. The release said the housing would be living spaces for low-income people ages 55 and older, eventually adding “an intergenerational focus” with living spaces for younger age groups.
At that time, stakeholders said construction was to start in January. Nearly a year later, the promise was made again by Burns, who said construction is expected to start this winter.
The need for the resolution to be fast-tracked was due to a tight deadline for the city to accept the grant by the first week of November.
