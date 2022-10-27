The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — More than three years after Cornerstone Community Development Corp. was announced as the new owner of the Prichard Hotel building, a project to provide affordable housing for a community in need has secured its funding.

The milestone came Monday as the Huntington City Council fast-tracked a resolution through committees and the council to accept the terms of a $2.5 million grant from the West Virginia Department for Economic Development.

