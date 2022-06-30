HUNTINGTON — A nationwide shortage of pilots and increased interest in leisure travel means Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School has an opportunity to prepare its students for an increasingly in-demand field.
An open house for prospective students will take place at Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Yeager Airport near Charleston. The event will include tours of the facilities and a presentation from Bill Noe himself.
The flight school opened in 2021 and now has 28 students, although David Pittenger, interim associate vice president for interdisciplinary and continual studies at Marshall, said he is expecting a much larger class as applications keep coming in for the fall.
The program allows students to earn a fixed-wing Bachelor of Science degree that is designed to be completed in four years; however, Pittenger said some students who have already graduated from Marshall may be able to complete the program within two years.
Pittenger said these students are getting certified at the right time for the job market, especially in West Virginia.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a major increase in leisure travelers and a nationwide pilot shortage.
“A lot of national airlines are hiring pilots from smaller, regional carriers and offering larger and larger salaries,” Pittenger said. “This is a very good time to be getting into the aviation industry.”
Pittenger said, apart from leisure travelers, West Virginia carriers need to have pilots available for nationwide commerce and business travel that is still functioning.
“Every day, FedEx and UPS and other carriers land in airports in West Virginia to distribute those products that people have purchased. Business owners, lawyers, consultants and the like fly out of Charleston to meet with their clients in different parts of the state or different parts of the country. Aviation is critical to the vitality of the nation, especially West Virginia,” Pittenger said.
So far, Pittenger said one flight school student went through a check ride Thursday to earn their private pilot’s license. He said two students have already earned their private pilot’s license and there are several women in the program who will earn their private pilot’s license later this summer.
This is the first step to earning a commercial airline pilot’s license by the end of the program.
The school plans to have 200 students at a time, turning out 50 pilots annually.
Pittenger said the facilities were designed to expand to accommodate an incrementally growing student base every year as there is an increased demand in pilots and maintenance technicians.
At the open house Saturday, Noe plans to discuss his vision for the program. The school will also be raffling off flights from Marshall’s airplane, as well as a P-3C aircraft that will be at the airport.
For more information, visit Marshall University’s Division of Aviation website or call Pittenger at 304-696-2818.