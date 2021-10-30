HUNTINGTON — “Uncle Brad” Smith is coming home, and while he is the first alumnus to be selected as Marshall University’s president, he knows there is a learning curve ahead of him.
But “intimidated” does not seem to be in Smith’s vocabulary.
The 61-year-old Silicon Valley magnate, who was unanimously selected as the next president by the university’s Board of Governors on Thursday, has an idea of how he wants to run the institution. He said he would bow to the learning curve ahead of him and seek perspectives from those with the academic experience he doesn’t have.
Current President Jerome Gilbert will step down at the end of the year but stay at the university through midsummer in an advisory role to help get Smith up to speed.
Smith, a Kenova native and first-generation college graduate like many Marshall students, said his homecoming was the privilege of a lifetime and gives him the opportunity to invest in those who have invested in him.
“When I left West Virginia, it was not by choice. It was by necessity. I had a career aspiration and at that time, those opportunities weren’t here in West Virginia,” he said. “I’m a boy from a small town in West Virginia who dreamed at 22 years looking for a way out, but every day since, looking for a way home. And I never really knew how that would manifest itself.”
Smith said when he heard of Gilbert’s resignation, he called him to ask him to rescind it, but Gilbert declined. Eventually he was encouraged to apply for the position by Gilbert after being nominated, he said.
“(Gilbert) and his mentorship during this process (has) been invaluable. He’s been a great friend. He’s been a great president,” Smith said. “He was willing to coach me and give me advice on things that I knew I didn’t understand. And he’s been kind enough to say that it doesn’t end when I step into the seat, that he will continue to be a coach and mentor to me.”
During Smith’s introduction at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on Thursday, Gilbert said he loves the university and its community and knows it will be taken care of under Smith’s wings.
“With President-elect Smith at the helm, I know Marshall University has a bright future ahead of it. It is truly my pleasure to congratulate you, Brad,” he said. “You are going to lead the greatest university in the nation, with the greatest people, in the greatest community.”
As president, Gilbert stole the hearts of many Marshall alumni and fans with his charisma, interaction with the community and sudden appearances at tailgates, sporting events and other places on and off campus. Smith said he looks forward to following in Gilbert’s footsteps and hopes he can live up to the expectations.
“I think if you go on my social media page and look at my 11 years as CEO, you’re going to see a lot of employees who refer to me as ‘Uncle Brad,’ a lot of selfies and a lot of pictures and a lot of costumes that I wear,” Smith said. “I’ll be happy to learn all the things I can learn from President Gilbert.”
The Wing 2 Wing Foundation co-founder and former Intuit CEO said as someone with a non-academic background, first he needs to learn and understand what matters most to the Marshall community. He said while there is a learning curve ahead of him, it’s comparable to him being a non-engineer leading an engineering software company.
“I can’t write a line of code, but I learned very quickly that what they wanted from me was to make sure we had a clear vision, that they had resources to do their job,” he said. “I created an environment for them to do their magic.”
Smith said he hopes to build on Marshall’s international brand, “tremendous” student body and faculty, and strong programs. There are three things the university needs to tackle first, he said.
The first is to make sure knowledge is in demand, meaning Marshall’s curriculum is market-driven and future-focused. The second is increasing accessibility by giving students an opportunity to have class in the classroom, at an employer site and online, so it can be asynchronous.
The third is to make the university distinctive and different from others.
“It means we need resources, and that’s what I hope to really spend my time doing is growing our resources, growing our enrollment, growing our alumni donations, making sure we have strategic partnerships,” he said. “We need strong relationships with our legislators, our governor and other institutions in the state.”
With several leadership roles at Marshall being filled by interims, including the athletic director position, Smith said he is working with Gilbert to make those decisions.
“The interim people are doing a fantastic job. I do have a plan, and we’ve already begun to talk to Gilbert (about) how we collaborate while he remains in the seat and then when I assume the opportunity, so we can move these decisions forward,” he said.
During his tenure, Gilbert has built diversity and inclusion policies and initiatives. Smith said he is also passionate about those topics and hopes to build on them. He said Intuit has built a formula to make sure these things happen, and he hopes to put the formula to use at Marshall.
“We basically start by saying diversity is a fact, inclusion is a choice, belonging is a commitment, and it’s important to have all those things in place,” he said.
A group of protesters decrying Smith’s appointment appeared outside during his introduction ceremony Thursday, but Smith applauded their courage to speak out.
“It’s important to have that civil discourse and that diverse perspective. It always leads to better outcomes and better decisions. It made me a better candidate,” he said. “I think it’ll help me be a better president, but it starts with a dialogue, a two-way dialogue. Let’s not look for affirmation; let’s look for information, and let’s learn from each other.”
Smith said he plans to wind down his West Coast operations. Through the end of 2021 he will split time between Silicon Valley and his White Sulphur Springs home. He said he will sometimes commute to campus, but he also will appear via video chat.
He said it has been made clear to the West Coast operations that Marshall is his first priority, and he wants to make sure to leave those private businesses in a good position.
“I often say how you exit something will be remembered longer and more than how you actually did while you were there,” he said. “So I want to make sure it’s a very smooth transition. So we’re working that timeline with each of those organizations.”
He plans to live at the president’s house overlooking Ritter Park in Huntington with his wife, Alys, after Gilbert’s departure. The Smiths are the parents of two grown daughters, Devon and Payton.