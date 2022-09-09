HUNTINGTON — With at least one monkeypox case reported at a university in West Virginia, Marshall University is closely monitoring the disease’s spread.
Monkeypox, a rash illness that belongs to the same group of viruses as smallpox, is rare in the United States, but an outbreak was declared by national officials in May after the first confirmed case in the country. The first case in West Virginia was reported in early July, with several other cases reported since.
West Virginia University in Morgantown on Wednesday announced a student who lives off-campus had tested positive for monkeypox in what is the first case reported at the university. The university said the patient is being monitored by health care providers and is in isolation.
While Marshall has yet to have any cases reported, the university is prepared should it happen, said Leah Payne, the school’s director of communications.
“The university has continued our partnership with our local health officials and have been monitoring the situation in the U.S. for several weeks,” she said. “The university encourages our students to utilize the Marshall Student Health Clinic if they have health concerns.”
Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Medicine Student Health and Urgent Care, said residents can prevent infection by avoiding direct contact with rashes, scabs or body fluids from a person diagnosed with monkeypox. She also recommended wearing a mask if in close contact with someone who has symptoms or a confirmed case.
“Currently, the risk of monkeypox transmission on our campus and across the state is very low and, with proper safety precautions, there is no need for elevated concern,” she said.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department recently began offering monkeypox vaccinations by appointment by calling 304-523-6483, ext. 259. However, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for who is eligible for the vaccine are strict.
A person must have been in contact with an individual known to have monkeypox; had a sexual partner in the past two weeks who may have monkeypox; or had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area where monkeypox cases are now.
Individuals who work with orthopoxviruses, meaning testing and handling cultures or animals with the virus, are also eligible to get the vaccine.
Payne said if it is needed in the future, Marshall University will provide vaccinations on campus.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
