The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220831 vaccine 01.jpg
Buy Now

The monkeypox vaccine is seen on Aug. 30, 2022, at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — With at least one monkeypox case reported at a university in West Virginia, Marshall University is closely monitoring the disease’s spread.

Monkeypox, a rash illness that belongs to the same group of viruses as smallpox, is rare in the United States, but an outbreak was declared by national officials in May after the first confirmed case in the country. The first case in West Virginia was reported in early July, with several other cases reported since.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.