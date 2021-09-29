PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State has added Wayne County to its service area and is planning a fundraiser in Portsmouth next month, according to Dave Michael, executive director of the organization.
Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State now has a six-county service area: Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia, Boyd and Greenup counties in Kentucky and Scioto and Lawrence counties in Ohio, Michael said. The organization picked up the Ashland-Ironton area several years ago and also added Scioto and Greenup counties, he said.
The expanded service area now has built or rehabilitated about 145 homes, according to a news release. The local Habitat group currently has several homes under construction or undergoing rehabilitation, Michael said. Two of those are in Cabell County and one is in Scioto County. Rehabs are being done on two homes for veterans in Cabell County and another in Flatwoods, Kentucky, he said.
In the past five years, the local Habitat has rehabilitated five homes for veterans, two in Boyd, and one each in Lawrence, Cabell and Scioto counties, Michael said.
“We are one of 50 doing rehabs for veterans under the Veterans Repair Corporation, he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed some of the volunteer work, he said.
The group is hosting a Harvest of Hope Dinner and Silent Auction Saturday, Oct. 16, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Southern Ohio Medical Center’s Friends Center at 1202 18th St., Portsmouth.
The Harvest for Hope dinner is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 and the silent auction bidding is scheduled to end at 9 p.m. that day. There will be music and a cash bar. Tickets are $50 per person.
The proceeds will support Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s mission to provide provide qualified, low-income families in Scioto County, according to the news release.
Tickets for the dinner and silent auction are available by calling Nancy Donini at 740-357-7472 or Dayna Carter at Habitat for the Humanity of the Tri-State at 304-523-4822.
