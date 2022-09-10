HUNTINGTON — Four months after Enslow Park Presbyterian Church was damaged by devastating flash flooding, its congregation will hold a rededication and homecoming service, bringing the spirit back to its sanctuary.
At 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, the church at 1338 Enslow Blvd. in Huntington will celebrate its recovery from the May 6 flood, caused by a large storm centered over the 23-square-mile Fourpole Creek watershed.
Pastor John Yeager said the past few months have been a whirlwind for the congregation, but now they’re ready for a return to their sanctuary. As part of his sermon, Yeager will use a story from the Bible about Nehemiah, who led Hebrews back to Jerusalem after the Babylonian exile around 560 BC.
When the Hebrews returned, the idea was to purify what was left of their temple as they rebuilt, Yeager said.
“But before they purified the temple, they purified themselves, so that is kind of the message,” he said. “We started this process last Sunday, just thinking about the importance of self-examination.”
Yeager said the rededication is needed after water, debris and muck entered the basement and crawl spaces in the church and contaminated the soul of the holy space.
By the late morning of May 6, 4 inches of rain had fallen, causing the nearby Fourpole Creek to swell and encroach on church grounds, Yeager said.
“I got a call at 10 o’clock from our office manager. She said the basement is dry but there is a lot of rain and it looks like it’s starting to come up pretty fast,” he said. “The next call I got was that we’ve been told to shelter in place, it’s flooding everywhere and no one can get to us.”
Yeager was unable to get to the church because of the flooding, but waited nearby. It was then when he realized it would be a long week, without even knowing the damage the church had suffered.
More than 3 feet of moving water surrounded the church, leaving the office manager, eight preschool teachers and 20 students to shelter in place as they watched nine vehicles be swallowed by the gushing water and slam into a neighbor’s shed that had floated into the parking lot.
Yeager said the water stopped just short of entering the first floor, which would have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of more damage for the church, which at the time did not have flood insurance.
The preschoolers were reunited with their parents at 4:30 p.m. when the water receded. While the occupants were safe, water had entered through a wall of the basement. Volunteers came the next day to try to clear water from the basement, but their effort was pointless as nearly 4 inches of water continued to flow into the basement for a week.
Each day the water was redirected to sump pumps, with a new pump being installed in the area near the wall from where the water had come.
Yeager said this was especially devastating because the church had just invested in upgrades to the basement area.
It was a couple days before Yeager realized water had also entered crawl spaces beneath the sanctuary and education building for the first time since the church was built more than 70 years earlier.
On the advice of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, the congregation moved from the sanctuary to the fellowship hall, where it held services for months.
This allowed the crawl spaces to dry, be sprayed for mildew, and for the installation of new plastic and UV lights to deter any future mildew growth. During the recovery, previously undetected issues were found with drain lines, flooring and a broken air handler, which were repaired. Debris found in eight outside condensers was removed and one new HVAC system was installed.
Yeager said the mud, odor and water left behind changed the church from an inspirational space to an empty cavern.
“There was a sense of emptiness both inside and out,” he said. “It’s a legitimate reason to go through this rededication to bring back the importance of space and what it means.”
Sunday’s service will bring the River Magic Chorus, Modest Mussorgsky’s Bold Castle, and a sermon titled “In the House,” which will welcome the spirit back to the cleansed place of worship. The Lord’s Supper and fellowship will follow.
Yeager said during the service, the congregation will symbolically re-enter, starting with the general presbyter, who oversees the churches in the state, the pastor and the church elders and congregation.
“It’s really kind of like rekindling the fire, if you will,” he said. “I think the dedication is a good (symbol) of rekindling the fire that may have been put out by the floodwaters.”
Despite the devastation, the church never missed a beat in the months as it rebuilt. It hosted a summer full of activities for children, ranging from art camp to guitar and ukulele camp, soccer camp and more, while also helping community efforts to rebuild.
“Even while the church was flooding, our people were out helping people in the neighborhood. We were the central location of (disaster relief teams) for distribution of (supplies),” Yeager said. “We are going to continue to support the community wherever possible.”
The church is working with Huntington’s flood mitigation team as flooding events are expected to be more frequent due to upstream development. Yeager promised community support will be ongoing.
The congregation is also looking at things it can do to mitigate future flooding at the church itself.
A former member of the Army Corps of Engineers, Yeager said raising the building could cost upward of $2 million, which is not feasible.
For now, the church is looking at ways to waterproof areas and possibly close off the crawl spaces after adding dehumidifiers.
The church did not have flood insurance because it was unaware that flood plain lines were changed about 15 years ago, placing it not only in the flood plain, but floodway. About half of the May 6 damage costs were covered by funds received through the Presbytery of West Virginia, the Synod of the Trinity, and private donations, along with hours of volunteer labor.