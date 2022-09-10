The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Four months after Enslow Park Presbyterian Church was damaged by devastating flash flooding, its congregation will hold a rededication and homecoming service, bringing the spirit back to its sanctuary.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, the church at 1338 Enslow Blvd. in Huntington will celebrate its recovery from the May 6 flood, caused by a large storm centered over the 23-square-mile Fourpole Creek watershed.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

