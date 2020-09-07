HUNTINGTON — Fall, a favorite season for many, doesn't officially begin until Sept. 22.
But that doesn't stop it from creeping into our decor, stores and hearts earlier.
Whether it's the first snap of a football, the first day sending kids back to class, or the first blooming chrysanthemum, the unofficial start of fall is different for many. Labor Day weekend saw the start of seasonal readiness, with pumpkins piled high at stores, including Halfway Market in Milton; Halloween candy and costumes lining store shelves; and harvest-inspired home decor going up around every corner.
Still, this week in the Tri-State is set to feel more like mid-summer, even as some Cabell County students return to their classrooms.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the low-90s for the first half of the week before starting to descend back into the 80s. By next week, high temperatures should be sitting squarely in the 70s.