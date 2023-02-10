The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

0307_harmreduction
Buy Now

In this file photo, Kathleen Napier, nursing director at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, carries boxes of sharps containers and used syringes collected by the department’s Harm Reduction Program on March 6, 2016, at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in Huntington.

0307_harmreduction

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County commissioners say they will move forward with their review of a local harm reduction program after state officials said they could not fulfill the commission’s request for an audit.

The Cabell County Commission requested the audit in December, but Tuesday the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification within the Department of Health and Human Resources turned it down.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.