HUNTINGTON — Cabell County commissioners say they will move forward with their review of a local harm reduction program after state officials said they could not fulfill the commission’s request for an audit.
The Cabell County Commission requested the audit in December, but Tuesday the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification within the Department of Health and Human Resources turned it down.
During Thursday’s commission meeting, commissioner Liza Caldwell said she was saddened the audit wasn’t granted.
“I’m big on education and I really wish the audit had been allowed to go forward so we have the ability to understand how this program is working,” she said. “I’m hoping we can continue to find out information because the substance abuse community deserves the best care and needs our understanding.”
Since 2011 in West Virginia, harm reduction programs have provided people with substance use disorder across the state a wide range of supplies, information and counseling with the goal to curb the spread of HIV, as well as helping get people into recovery.
Cabell County’s harm reduction program went a step further, as it started the state’s first syringe exchange program in 2015 to tackle substance use.
In a letter sent to the commission earlier this week, office director Tina Wiseman said the request is beyond the scope of the office’s authority and it does not conduct such audits “upon the request of other entities.”
The Cabell County Commission — then composed of Kelli Sobonya, Jim Morgan and Caleb Gibson — voted in December to seek the audit. In making their request the commissioners said they had no indication things were being done incorrectly, but wanted to make sure the program was following the rules.
The DHHR’s response letter cited West Virginia law that mandates the office to “conduct unannounced inspections of a syringe services program for cause if the Director has received a complaint about the program or has reason to believe that the program may be operating in violation of federal or state statutes, rules, or regulations.”
The vote to allow programs to operate is required under a 2021 law that sets guidelines and requires such programs to apply for a license to operate. To receive approval for a license, the program needs majority support from the commission and Huntington City Council.
Sobyona showed her frustration during Thursday’s commission meeting, stating the request was the second made by the commission since 2018 to be denied. Sobyona questioned the difference between their request and the 2018 audit of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s program.
“Kanawha County was afforded the opportunity to have their program evaluated and twice Cabell County has been rejected,” she said. “I’m quite taken aback that Cabell County citizens don’t seem to matter.”
Commissioner John Mandt Jr. said the information was needed to make an informed decision and he wasn’t sure why the office’s hands are tied, but the commission will move forward with or without the audit.
“There are some people there that are in favor of the harm reduction programs and there are some people that aren’t,” he said. “What we want to do is find out if they’re actually following the right procedures and doing what they’re supposed to do.”
In her letter, Wiseman said the Cabell syringe program submitted its application and annual report in a timely manner and the office has not received any complaints concerning the program.
Sobonya had concerns the DHHR office would not even come to the table and the effort would not be the commission’s last.
The program’s 2022 annual report said it served 652 people, who received 396,083 syringes and returned 388,436. Sobonya expressed concerns at Thursday’s meeting with fewer syringes being returned than given when the program policy is a one-for-one exchange.
The program made 467 referrals to substance use treatment programs, with 90 of those clients entering substance use treatment. The program also made 20 HIV referrals, 42 sexually transmitted infection referrals, 42 hepatitis C referrals and 23 hepatitis B referrals.
Cabell’s program noted it had received no reports of stick injuries to non-participants.
The commission also plans to tour the Cabell program before making its decision. Sobonya said she had toured Charleston’s Health Right program and was impressed with the way it works.
A message seeking comment from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department was not returned Thursday.