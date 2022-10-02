HUNTINGTON — A witness testified last week that the victim in a 2019 shooting involving a former Huntington City Council member was talking to a dumpster and exposing part of his body minutes before the incident.
Defense attorney Mike Eachus, representing Tom McCallister, brought in several witnesses Tuesday who discussed their interactions with the victim during the day of the incident.
The testimony came in a motions hearing in which Eachus presented witnesses and entered evidence into the case for Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Gregory Howard to allow or disallow for McCallister’s trial, scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 28.
McCallister and his brother, former Cabell County Magistrate Johnny McCallister, were re-indicted in 2021 on charges of malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, use or presentment of a firearm during commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit wanton endangerment. Ron McDowell Jr. was left paralyzed by the shooting.
“(McDowell) was talking to a dumpster and laughing hysterically. … There was literally nobody else around,” Nicole Chaffin, of Huntington, said about pulling into a fast food restaurant in the West End of Huntington on April 27, 2019, the day of the shooting.
Chaffin stated that McDowell’s buttocks were exposed because he had baggy pants on.
“I remember telling him to pull up his pants because his whole, like, butt was hanging out,” she said. “(After picking up my order) I was sitting at the stop sign. I was the second car back. Then I saw (McDowell) and a few other people right there arguing, and then a few minutes later you just heard gunshots.”
Investigator Andre Jackson testified during the 2019 preliminary hearing that McDowell was shot when he was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher and was found on the ground in the 400 block of West 3rd Street on his back with a gunshot wound to his neck.
An open flip cellphone was in his right hand and a closed pocket knife was near his right arm.
Video surveillance shows the aftermath of the shooting with a gun — recovered with four unspent bullets — in Tom McCallister’s hand and Johnny McCallister’s gun — recovered with five unspent bullets — was holstered.
During the preliminary hearing, the McCallisters said they believed McDowell was attempting to break into a garage owned by one of the McCallisters and the brothers were threatened with a knife.
The knife was identified by Paul Slone, owner of Slone’s Used Auto Sales in Huntington, who testified that he experienced many incidents with McDowell the day of the shooting.
Slone testified that it was obvious that McDowell was high with slurred speech and trespassed on his business “bouncing around” and would touch inventory.
According to Slone’s testimony, McDowell returned to the lot several times and challenged Slone to a fight in the middle of the street.
“I’d run him off and he pulled a knife out and said, ‘I got a knife,’ and I said, ‘I don’t care. You gotta go,’” Slone said.
Another witness, Mary Bowen, experienced encounters with McDowell the day of the shooting.
Bowen is the sister of Slone and co-owned the used car lot, so she was notified of McDowell on the lot “jumping, screaming and hollering, cussing and carrying on.”
“I told my son and the other people standing around that (McDowell) was going to end up running into the wrong people threatening and everything and he was going to get hurt,” Bowen said.
She testified that the incident occurred about an hour to two hours before McDowell was shot.
Bowen testified that McDowell knocked on her door the morning of the incident, stating he knew her son and wanted a ride, which Bowen declined. She said she did not know who McDowell was.
The McCallister brothers were first indicted on different charges in 2020, but Howard dismissed the charges in February 2021 after he reviewed the grand jury transcript. Concerning conduct was reported, such as Cabell Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers referring to Tom McCallister as “nuts.”
McDowell’s ex-girlfriend, Lora Gullet, testified Tuesday that they previously used methamphetamine and have gone to rehabilitation centers for their addictions. Gullet said she has been sober for three years.
“(McDowell) was doing more meth, and he would get really angry. The look in his eye, it was like looking into the devil,” Gullet said.
Howard granted the defendant’s motion to use all the witnesses in the trial.
“I’ve been involved in a lot of 404 (b) hearings in my career as a lawyer and as a judge, and I don’t know if I have seen one as succinct and clear as this one. I mean, in one hour, we had five witnesses, all of whom presented evidence that I think qualifies as other acts. This evidence is probative; it’s close in time, in proximity, its relevant behaviors,” Howard said.