HUNTINGTON — As two men detailed in a Cabell County court Thursday what occurred with a murder suspect before and after the slaying of a man at a West Huntington home in 2017, the defendant’s attorneys questioned why prosecution didn’t do more before eliminating them as suspects.
Ronald Amory Witherel, 42, of Huntington, was charged with murder July 19, 2017, after David Ralph, 40, was killed around 5 a.m. in his home in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue in Huntington. A medical examiner testified Ralph had four cutting injuries to his upper torso, the worst of which was a slash to his neck and stab to his armpit, which had severed arteries.
Two men and Ralph’s longtime girlfriend, Kelly O’Neill, pointed to Witherel as being the killer, but defense attorneys Kerry Nessel and Todd Meadows said the men’s quickness to point the finger at the defendant was peculiar.
Witherel had been a longtime friend and employee of Ralph for more than 10 years, but was fired a few weeks before the killing. Wayne County Prosecutor Tom Plymale and assistant prosecutor Matt Deerfield pointed to robbery and bitterness as motives, but the defense attorneys said money was found inside the home and no expensive tools were stolen from the carpenter.
O’Neill testified Wednesday that Witherel’s children had referred to Ralph as “Uncle Dave” because of his kindness.
Thursday’s trial was led with testimony from two men named Scott — William Scott Brown and Jepsey Bryan Scott Morrell — who were in the vehicle that had dropped Witherel off down the street from Ralph’s home the morning he was killed.
The men said Witherel had asked them that morning to accompany him to the house so he could pick up his final paycheck from Ralph.
Morrell was driving him, and he didn’t feel comfortable going alone, Brown said, so Witherel offered him money from his paycheck for letting him stay at his home to join. Brown said he had taken Witherel to the house many times, but always dropped him off down the street, so doing that the same day of Ralph’s death was not out of the ordinary.
A woman who worked near Ralph’s house said she saw one person walk into the house that morning and one person leave shortly after.
In her testimony Wednesday, O’Neill said she was woken up by loud noises about 5 a.m. July 19 and found Witherel standing in their hallway. Her attention quickly turned to a bloody Ralph, who was standing near a cabinet in their living room before he collapsed.
She believes he was attempting to get money from a beer stein in the cabinet, but the money was scattered across the floor when he collapsed. She went to his aid and, upon seeing the gash on his neck, attempted to control the bleeding, but was unsuccessful.
She said meanwhile Witherel had gone to the kitchen sink to attempt to run water and just stared out the kitchen window. He did not attempt to aid Ralph, she said, and left the house shortly after.
Nessel said there was no blood pattern seen in front of the sink.
The men testified that Witherel was gone for 15 minutes or less and appeared normal when he returned to the vehicle. Neither exited the vehicle during that time, Brown said.
“(He was acting) pretty much normal. I mean, he was in the back seat and I really wasn’t paying a whole lot of attention to him,” he said. “It was dark and I was half asleep, but he wasn’t all crazy acting like somebody who had just done something like that.”
Morrell testified that Witherel returned to the vehicle calm, although he mentioned he had been bitten by a dog. Meadows questioned why he had previously told detectives Witherel’s “adrenaline was pumping” when he returned.
Both men said they did not believe Witherel had money on him before they left, but he did when he returned to the car. Morrell said Witherel specifically said Ralph had given him a little more than $50.
On the way back to Ohio, Brown went inside a drug house to purchase drugs for the group. When Morrell said Brown had not had money earlier in the day, Nessel indicated he might have gotten the money from being inside Ralph’s home.
Brown said he didn’t realize anything had occurred until a day or two later when a family member contacted him stating Witherel was all over the news as a suspect in the death. When police later came to his home, he led them to a dumpster at a local business where he had taken out his trash.
Police found the bags with bloody clothing inside. Brown testified Thursday that he did not recognize the clothing and it had not belonged to him. Witherel had changed clothing after they got back to his house that morning, he said.
Meadows said Morrell’s testimony about what Witherel was wearing after he changed clothing when he returned home was inconsistent with testimony from others. The attorneys believe Brown is the one who put the clothing in a pillow case, placing it in a garbage bag and disposing of it.
While he is now sober, Nessel indicated Brown’s testimony was given to help him remain on the good side of the judicial system because he is on probation and facing a 30-month sentence for robbery and drug charges in Ohio.
Meadows said Brown was known to carry a knife with him and has a history of violent crimes, which could indicate his blame in the killing.
Nessel said Huntington police did not take anyone’s DNA to compare it to evidence found at the scene. Prosecutors did take Brown’s fingerprint for testing and forensic comparison Wednesday evening, but Howard ruled the evidence was too late to submit after the defense objected.
Crystal Fields, the mother of Witherel’s children, was combative when giving testimony Thursday. She said Witherel told her he was going to Ralph’s to check about getting a job that morning. She said when he returned, he was not wearing the same clothing in which he had left.
Fields said Witherel had on some of the same clothing police found in the garbage when he left the home. At the questioning of Meadows, she said the two Scotts had been the one to throw away the clothing, while Witherel denied all involvement in the slaying.
When Plymale attempted to question her about her statement given to police after the attack, she said a transcription of her interview was wrong and she did not say the things it said she had. Most statements implicated Witherel, such as her saying he admitted to killing Ralph and hiding his clothing.
“Where’s the tape at of me being interrogated?” she said. “It would be on that tape.”
At her request, the tape was played outside the presence of the jury and showed the transcript was accurate, but when she continued to deny making statements in front of the jury, the tape was played, showing the transcript was accurate.
Cabell County Magistrate Chris Sperry, who worked as a police detective for the Huntington Police Department at the time of the killing, also said the transcription was accurate.
He said there was no evidence that anyone but Witherel, the victim or O’Neill had been in the home at the time of the attack. He added that he had not examined the men for wounds or taken their DNA for forensic testing because of that. Sperry said all witness statements lined up and he had no reason to doubt that only one individual had entered the home that morning.
“There were three sets of (bloody shoe) prints in the floor — the deceased, the slippers that O’Neill had on and those shoes (found in the trash),” he said. “I let forensics do their job and I do my job. If they would have told me, ‘Hey, there’s another set of shoe prints in here,’ I’d have known somebody was lying.”
Sperry testified that Witherel was in possession of a knife when he was arrested in Ohio, but since he was not the one to transport him back to West Virginia from Ohio, where he was arrested, he was unaware of such until about three days ago when reviewing the file turned over to prosecution earlier this year. While it is currently sitting at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, it has not been forensically tested by prosecution to see if it was the weapon used to kill Ralph.
The trial will continue Friday, Feb. 21, with testimony from the Huntington police forensic team.