Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated later today.
CHARLESTON — Witnesses at the Cabell County and Huntington opioid case accusing wholesalers of fueling the opioid crisis in the area explored at trial Wednesday the history behind the opioid crises in America to explain what led to the area becoming one of the hardest hit in the country.
Historian David Courtwright said four major opium epidemics in the United States were patched via stronger legislation, but the issue kept returning and this time will not go away. Dr. Rahul Gupta, former drug czar for the Mountain State who is being eyed for the same position in President Joseph Biden’s administration, called West Virginia “a canary in the coal mine” as it continues to lead the nation in overdose rates and abuse.
The Big Three defendants -- AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. — are accused by Huntington and Cabell County of pumping 80 million opioid pills into the area over an eight-year period and helping to cause the current illegal opioid crisis.
An expert for the government said the brain does not know a difference between hydro- and oxycodone and heroin. Cabell County and Huntington also said they failed to report and refuse suspicious orders of opioids, which makes the defendants directly responsible for the costs to abate the problem.
The defendants have said they did report orders they found suspicious to the Drug Enforcement Administration and the West Virginia Board of Medicine, who are the ones to set supply quotas, but heir reports were ignored, while the government agencies pushed for them to send more. They said once the drugs were delivered they could not control what happened. They definitely could not control illicit drugs, like heroin.
The governments said users had no choice but to turn to illicit drugs when the number of opioids shipped to the state drastically decreased a decade ago .
At the questioning of Cabell County attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr., Courtwright said there have been four strong opioid epidemics in the United States: the opium and morphine epidemic in the 19th century, a heroin epidemic in the late 1940s and again in the late 1960s and a one created with significant increase in prescription opioids in the late 1990s.
Courtwright said the epidemics followed a routine - the number of cases got out of hand, which led to public reaction and reform and new laws being placed to deal with the situation.
He pointed first to the Harrison Narcotic Act, which regulated and taxed the production and distribution of opioids in 1914, as the reaction to the first great opioid crisis.
An article by Stanford Law said the act aimed to ban nonmedical use of opiates, cocaine and cannabis, and that the laws grew out of hatred of groups linked with each drug,: Chinese, Blacks and Mexicans.
Major enforcement from that act included a 1940s case in which a direct sales company was caught advertising and selling large quantities of opiates to rural physicians, such as those in Appalachia. They had been warned to stop, but they continued to sell them until the Supreme Court ruled they should have known the doctors did not need that amount of pills and should not have been shipping the large quantities.
In the 1950s Congress again followed up with more drug laws, increasing penalties for those caught possessing or distributing opiates after a large number of inner city people, mostly Black men, became addicted to opiates when the drug returned after being scarce during World War II.
Eventually United States Attorney General John Mitchell realized the Harrison Act was not efficient and pushed for what became the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, which calls for wholesalers to monitor, detect, investigate, refuse and report suspicious orders of prescription opiates.
Gupta’s testimony was welcomed with several objections from the defendants, who had fought before the trial started to keep his testimony out.
The West Virginia Drug Overdose Death Historical Overviews, published in 2017, said prescription opiate, heroin and fentanyl use are all intertwined and deeply troubling, Gupta said when asked by Huntington attorney Anne McGinness Kearse.
From 2001 to 2015, 7,209 West Virginians died with at least one opiate in their system, the majority of whom were between the age of 35 to 54.
“These were the hard-working West Virginians who were being impacted in the prime of their lives,” he said.
From 2012-2015, 765 died of Oxycodone-related overdoses and 590 died of heroin-related overdoses, with the most dying from the 45 to 54 age group. Cabell County had 160 oxycodone related overdose deaths from 2001-2015 and 91 fentanyl-related overdose deaths from 2001 to 2015.
But then the number skyrocketed.
The county accounted for 54.7% of the state’s heroin-related overdose deaths in 2015 with 163. In 2015, Cabell County accounted for 41.3% of the state’s fentanyl-related overdose deaths with 92.
Gupta said West Virginia knows tragedy well. During those times a community comes together to help those in need, but once the dust settles, only family is left affected. With the opioids epidemic and the behavior it brings, like needle sharing and theft, everyone is affected -- schools, the work force, the community.
Gupta said health officials realized they had changed their outlook to studying the dead to help the living.
The 2016 West Virginia Overdose Fatality Analysis report said the state continued to lead the nation in overdose deaths per capita. The number of deaths in 2016 (884) is more than four times the number of those who died in 2001 (212), it said.
The report said 81% of overdose victims interacted with at least one of the health systems in the state. Males were twice as likely to die from drug overdoses, but females were 80% more likely to use the health system. Thirty-three percent had no record of a prescription at the time they died.
The report suggests better screening for people at risk of or living with substance use disorder and better procedures for educating prescribers on the increased risk of overdose and potential misuse or diversions of the drugs.