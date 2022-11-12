Pat Johnson, of South Lebanon, Ohio, speaks with customers at Magical Marvels as the Ironton Wizardfest takes place on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, outside of the Ro-Na Cultural Center in downtown Ironton.
Nico McComas, of Ironton, left, and Harley Kelley, of Ironton, shop at Undead Exotics as the Ironton Wizardfest takes place on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, outside of the Ro-Na Cultural Center in downtown Ironton.
IRONTON — An imaginative event for witches and wizards of all ages is taking place this weekend in downtown Ironton.
The Ironton Wizardfest is a two-day festival celebrating all things “Harry Potter,” with 50 vendors selling merchandise, live music, exotic animals, live wand dueling, wand making, a wizard’s ball, cosplay competitions, a costume contest and a comedy show.
There were also Lego exhibits, trivia games, an escape room, a wizardry academy, kids crafts and a meet-and-greet with guest actors.
Meanwhile, the historic Ro-Na Theater was transformed into the Great Hall from the “Harry Potter” books and movies for stage shows, displays, exhibits and a Wizard’s Pub.
The festival, which is in its fifth year and fourth show after skipping last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, also features James Payton, who played Frank Longbottom, and Walles Hamonde, who played a high-ranking Auror in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” as well as Jim Tavaré, who portrayed Tom, the landlord of the Leaky Cauldron in the film adaptation of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”
Josh Frost traveled from Columbus, Ohio, with his two kids, Levi and Rylynn, dressed as characters in the “Potter” universe.
“I am dressed up as Hermione,” 10-year-old Rylynn said. “She is my favorite.”
“I am Harry Potter,” said 8-year-old Levi. “I love him. We have all the movies at home.”
Frost said he found out about the festival on Facebook.
“I wanted to bring them because they love ‘Harry Potter’ so much,” Frost said. “I am so impressed with everything here, so it was definitely worth the drive.”
The rainy and chilly weather didn’t stop large crowds from coming out Saturday.
“The festival is a place for people that love and are fans of ‘Harry Potter,’” said Brad Bear, with the Ironton Wizardfest group of community volunteers that come together to organize the event. “We build the playground, and they bring everything else. It is a fans’ festival for fans, by fans. The whole idea was to give people a safe place to geek out about something we love, but also to act as an economic developer for the community and help generate excitement and enthusiasm downtown.”
Bear says the festival has grown every year.
“The first year was about 2,500 guests, and this year we are anticipating from 5,000 to 6,000,” he said. “The festival allows us to also introduce people to a lot of Appalachian elements, so we have broom makers, blacksmiths, wood carvers, mountain medicines and herbal teas, and other things rooted in Appalachian culture.”
While it’s been more than 20 years since the first book, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” was released, the magic of the wizarding world created by author J.K. Rowling still touches lives across generations — as evidenced by the diverse crowd in Ironton.
“We are seeing people from Denver, New Jersey and all over the U.S.,” Bear said. “It’s so wonderful to see these people that grew up loving everything ‘Harry Potter’ and now bringing their children to experience it and learn about it with them.”
Karen Johnson, 30, of Ironton, said she became a “Potterhead” after reading the books.
“I fell in love with the books and then fell in love with the movies,” she said. “This festival gives me a chance to feel like the kid inside who fell in love with ‘Harry Potter.’”
The Ironton Wizardfest continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. The main gate for Wizardfest is at South 3rd Street and Vernon Street beside Unger’s Shoe Store (304 S. 3rd St.). Tickets range from $15 to $25.
