HUNTINGTON — In the middle of the usually peaceful Buskirk Field in the center of Marshall University’s Huntington campus, sounds of bashed metal rang out Wednesday.
It was WMUL-FM’s 18th annual car bash, the college radio station’s homecoming fundraiser. For $1, anyone could take out their frustrations on an old vehicle for two minutes.
This year, the vehicle was painted red and black, the colors of Marshall rival and homecoming game foe Western Kentucky University.
Homecoming events continue Thursday with the homecoming parade and pep rally bonfire. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. on 4th Avenue at 10th Street and will travel east to Hal Greer Boulevard, where it will move up to 5th Avenue and continue east to 17th Street at Harless Dining Hall.
The pep rally begins at 7:30 p.m. on Harless Field, next to Harless Dining Hall.