HUNTINGTON — Hammers and cars usually don’t go hand-in-hand, but that wasn’t the case Wednesday on Buskirk Field at Marshall University.
WMUL-FM’s annual homecoming car bash allowed students the opportunity to take a swing at a junkyard car — spray painted with the colors of the Marshall football team’s homecoming opponent, the Old Dominion Monarchs — using sledgehammers.
Participants paid $1 and got two minutes to hit the car with the tool and were given the opportunity to keep items that they knocked off during their allotted time.
After getting beat up for a day, the car will be loaded onto a tow truck, which will be driven during Thursday’s homecoming parade in Huntington.
The parade is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., beginning on 4th Avenue at 10th Street and traveling east to Hal Greer Boulevard, where it will move up to 5th Avenue and continue east to 17th Street at Harless Dining Hall. A bonfire will take place immediately following on Harless Field (located between Harless Dining Hall and City National Bank).
On Friday, Oct. 8, Picnic on the Plaza returns from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. featuring free food, music, a pep rally and photo booth. The event is free and open to students, alumni and the campus community.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, the life and legacy of Marshall and NBA great Hal Greer will be honored in the Fairfield community with a free block party featuring music and food. The event precedes the unveiling of a statue honoring Hal Greer adjacent to the Cam Henderson Center on the corner of 3rd Avenue and 18th Street at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, which is open to the public.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, the Homecoming Stampede 5K will begin on the Memorial Student Center Plaza.
At 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the annual Marshall Alumni and Family Tailgate will take place in a new location in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium East Lot, featuring food, drinks, music and special guest appearances. Tickets are $10. Then, at 2 p.m., the Thundering Herd takes on the Old Dominion Monarchs at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. During halftime, the Homecoming Court will be crowned on the field.
Wrapping up the week’s events at 8 p.m. at the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, community members are invited to attend the university’s Homecoming Step Show, featuring Tag Team and hosted by comedian Corey Rodriguez. Prizes will be awarded for audience participation. The event is free and open to the public.
For the complete list of events, visit https://www.marshall.edu/homecoming/events/.