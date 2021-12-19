HUNTINGTON — Students from Marshall University’s public radio station, WMUL-FM, received more than a dozen awards from an international creative awards competition last month.
WMUL-FM students received four platinum awards, three gold and six honorable mention awards in the MarCom Creative Awards 2021 Competition, an international competition that recognizes achievements by marketing and communications practitioners.
This year there were more than 6,500 entries in the competition from the United States, Canada and dozens of other countries.
Chuck G. Bailey, professor of radio-television production and management in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall University and faculty manager of WMUL-FM, said it was an outstanding accomplishment for the Newscenter 88 Team to be recognized.
“I am proud and grateful for the honor these MarCom Creative platinum, gold and honorable mention awards bestow on WMUL-FM, the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, the College of Arts and Media and Marshall University,” he said. “These MarCom Awards are a tribute to the continual quality and commitment of the radio station’s student volunteer staff to its sports coverage, promotional creativity/production and maintaining a mobile and online presence by our FM 88 sports staff.”
The students won a platinum award in the Audio Newscast category for “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” broadcast April 6, 2020. The students who participated in the newscast are Michael Stanley, WMUL-FM’s operations manager, of West Hamlin; Makaylah Wheeler, of Huntington; Landon Mitchell, of Ottawa; and David Adkins, of Huntington.
Also winning a platinum award was “Changes for the 50th Marshall Memorial Service,” in the Audio/Radio News Package/Podcast category. It was written and produced by Wheeler and broadcast during “The 5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” on Nov. 13, 2020, and made available online.
“Pursuing the Dream (Episode One),” written and produced by Nick Verzolini, of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, also won a platinum award in the audio/radio documentary program category. Broadcast Sept. 9, 2021, the documentary featured WMUL-FM alumni who are professional play-by-play announcers. These alumni are Randy Lee, the radio voice of Western Kentucky University; Doug Birdsong, the radio voice of Bucknell University; and Adam Cavalier, the radio voice of Carson-Newman University.
“Revitalization of Huntington,” written and produced by Grant Goodrich, a recent graduate from Huntington, broadcast Sept. 3, 2021, also won a platinum award in the audio/radio documentary program category.
The Gold Award winning entries included “Obinna Anochili-Killen Standout Athlete of the Week,” written and produced by Andrew Rogers, of Clarksburg, broadcast during Basketball Friday Night in West Virginia, Jan. 17, 2020, and made available online.
Also winning gold was “WMUL-FM Robot Station Promo,” an in-house promotional announcement first broadcast in WMUL-FM’s Promotion Announcement rotation July 21, 2021, and is still in rotation. The promo was written and produced by Zane Bowles, of Sandstone, West Virginia.
WMUL-FM’s broadcast of the Marshall University versus University of Southern Mississippi men’s college basketball game played at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington on Feb. 6, 2020, also received a gold award in the audio sports play-by-play programing. The students who called the game were: Rogers; Verzolini; Wesley Steele, of Flatwoods, Kentucky; Nick Matawa, of Brick, New Jersey; and James Maddox, of Culloden.
WMUL-FM also was awarded six honorable mention awards.
The “5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” broadcast Oct. 23, 2020, took an honorable mention. The students who participated in this newscast are Stanley, Wheeler, Adkins and Christian Palmer, of Kenova.
“Vaccines for Students,” written and produced by Alex Jackson, of Hurricane, broadcast during “The 5:00 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” and made available online, and “Pursuing the Dream (Episode Two),” written and produced by Verzolini, also won honorable mentions.
Alumni highlighted on the second episode of “Pursuing the Dream” included Derek Scott, the radio voice of the University of South Carolina; Alex Reed, the radio voice of East Coast Hockey League’s Jacksonville Icemen; and Dave Wilson, part of the broadcast team for the Learfield/Marshall University Thundering Herd Radio Network.
Another honorable mention award went to “Hoops in the Hills,” written and produced by Rogers, broadcast April 30, 2021, in the audio/radio documentary program category.
The documentary is about the origins and growth of the statewide radio program Basketball Friday Night in West Virginia that is broadcast and video streamed from the W. Page Pitt’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications’ Television Studio A on the Marshall University campus.
“Marshall Football’s Defensive Dominance,” written and produced by Verzolini, which was broadcast during “Pregame Of The Marshall Versus Florida Atlantic Football Game” on Oct. 24, 2020, and made available online, received an honorable mention in the audio/radio sports package/podcast category.
In the audio sports play-by-play programming category, WMUL-FM won an honorable mention for its broadcast of the Marshall University versus University of North Texas men’s college basketball game played at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington on Feb. 27, 2021. The students calling the men’s basketball broadcast over FM 88.1 were Rogers, Verzolini, Edwards and Goodrich.