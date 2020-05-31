HUNTINGTON — Students from Marshall University’s public radio station, WMUL-FM, received awards from the seventh annual “The Virginias” Associated Press Broadcasters awards ceremony and the 18th annual Broadcast Education Association Festival of Media Arts Student Audio Competition.
In “The Virginias,” students earned two first-place awards and four second-place awards in the metropolitan classification. The awards ceremony took place online May 2, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the third time the university’s radio station competed in the Radio I/Metropolitan Division with the major commercial and noncommercial radio stations from throughout the two states.
“Winning the 2019 Best Station Promo and Best Sports Play-by-Play first place awards are an amazing accomplishment considering that Best Station Promo is a new category entry for WMUL-FM, and the FM 88 Sports Staff now has won Best Sports Play-by-Play for three straight years in the Radio I/Metropolitan Division while competing against veteran broadcasting professionals working for all the major news/sports talk radio stations across bothWest Virginia and Virginia,” said Dr. Chuck Bailey, professor of radio-television production and management in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall University and faculty manager of WMUL-FM.
“Also, this contest marks the first year in the Radio I/Metropolitan Division that WMUL-FM has placed simultaneously in both Outstanding News Operation and Outstanding Sports Operation.”
The two first-place station and individual award-winning entries in The Virginias were:
Best Sports Play-by-Play, forWMUL-FM’s broadcast of the College Insider.com Tournament Championship, Marshall men’s basketball versus University of Wisconsin Green Bay, played at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington on April 4, 2019. The students calling the men’s basketball game broadcast over FM 88.1 were:
Play-by-Play announcer — Nick Verzolini, a junior from Stewartstown, Pennsylvania;
Color Commentator — Andrew Rogers, a sophomore from Clarksburg;
Courtside Reporter — Savanah Matney, a senior from South Point, Ohio, and
Engineer — Wesley Steele, a sophomore from Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Best Station Promo, for “WMUL Sports Flavor Parlor” an in-house promotional announcement broadcast in WMUL-FM’s promotion aAnnouncement rotation beginning on Dec. 2, 2019, that is still in rotation was written and produced by sophomore Tyler Kennett from Rock, W.Va..
The four second-place award winning entries were:
Outstanding News Operation for The Virginias, presented to The Newscenter 88 Team, which was led during 2019 calendar year by WMUL-FM News Director Makaylah Wheeler, a junior from Huntington.
Best Station Promo, presented for “WMUL Cult,” an in-house promotional announcement broadcast in WMUL-FM’s Promotion Announcement rotation beginning Sept. 26, 2019, and still in rotation. It was written and produced by Zane Bowles, a junior from Sandstone, and features the primary voice talents of Bowles, and the background cult chanting talents of David Adkins, a junior from Huntington; Derrick Bowen, a junior from Huntington; Haley Brown a freshman from Weirton; Andrew Corliss, a sophomore from Evans; Ashley Ross, a junior from Huntington; Tristan Shepard, a junior from Prichard; and Wesley Steele.
Outstanding Sports Operation for The Virginias, presented to the FM 88 sports staff led during 2019 calendar year by WMUL-FM Sports Director Nick Verzolini.
Best Sports Play-by-Play, presented for WMUL-FM’s broadcast of Marshall football versus Virginia Military Institute (VMI), played at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington on Aug. 31, 2019. The students calling the football game broadcast over FM 88.1 were:
Play-by-play announcer Andrew Rogers;
Color commentator Nick Verzolini;
Sideline Reporter Savanah Matney;
On-site Engineer Spencer DuPuis, a senior from Leesburg, Virginia;
Engineers Wesley Steele and Tyler Kennett.
WMUL students received an honorable mention award during the Broadcast Education Association Festival of Media Arts Student Audio Competition. The award was presented in the “Sports Play-By-Play” category for WMUL-FM’s broadcast of the College Insider.com Tournament Championship, Marshall men’s basketball versus University of Wisconsin Green Bay on April 4, 2019.
“The accomplishments of sports announcers Nick Verzolini, Andrew Rogers and courtside reporter Savanah Matney were rewarded as evidenced by their honorable mention finish in the sports play-by-play category,” Bailey said. “Winning never comes easy, but for Marshall University, the student broadcasters of WMUL-FM consistently earn honors in direct competition with nationally recognized colleges and universities.”