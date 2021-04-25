HUNTINGTON — Students from Marshall University’s public radio station, WMUL-FM, received awards from the 19th annual Broadcast Education Association Festival of Media Arts Student Audio Competition, as well as the 81st annual Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Conference’s 12th annual awards, according to a news release.
In the Broadcast Education Association competition, the students earned one first-place award, one second-place award and one third-place award. The 2021 Festival of Media Arts winners were selected from a pool of over 1,350 entries, representing more than 300 colleges and universities.
“Winning never comes easy, but for Marshall University, the student broadcasters of WMUL-FM consistently earn honors in direct competition with nationally recognized colleges and universities,” said Chuck G. Bailey, professor of radio-television production and management in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall and faculty manager of WMUL-FM. “These acknowledgments are validations of the quality broadcasting program available in the College of Arts and Media through its W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications.”
Broadcast Education Association Festival of Media Arts Student Audio Competition
FIRST PLACE: Radio/Television Sports Event: Play-By-Play Talent for WMUL-FM’s broadcast of Cleveland Classic featuring Marshall men’s basketball versus Duquesne University played Dec. 29, 2019, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. The students calling the men’s basketball game broadcast over FM 88.1 were play-by-play announcer Nick Verzolini, a senior from Stewartstown, Pennsylvania; color commentator Andrew Rogers, a junior from Clarksburg; and engineer Blake Jude, a sophomore from Lesage.
SECOND PLACE: PSA/Promo/Commercial for “WMUL Sports Flavor Parlor” an in-house promotional announcement broadcast in WMUL-FM’s Promotion Announcement rotation Dec. 2, 2019, and still in rotation, was written and produced by Tyler Kennett, a junior from Rock.
THIRD PLACE: Radio/Television Sports Event: Play-By-Play Talent for WMUL-FM’s broadcast of the Marshall University versus University of Southern Mississippi men’s college basketball game played Feb. 6, 2020, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. The students calling the men’s basketball broadcast over FM 88.1 were play-by-play announcer Andrew Rogers; color commentator Nick Verzolini; statistician Justin Zimmer, a sophomore from Bethesda, Maryland; and engineers Nick Matawa, a junior from Brick, New Jersey, and James Maddox, a recent graduate from Culloden.
In the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Conference awards, WMUL-FM students received one first-place award and three finalist awards during the ceremony that took place virtually from New York in March.
“WMUL-FM’s student broadcasters fared well in the seven categories entered out of the fifty-nine IBS news, sports, production/on-air, promotional, web/social media, station printed materials and best radio stations categories available,” Bailey said. “With WMUL-FM being declared as having the best football play-by-play performance plus WMUL-FM being a finalist for best men’s basketball play-by-play, best women’s basketball play-by-play and best sports talk speaks well for Marshall University, the College of Arts and Media, and the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications.”
Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Conference Awards
FIRST PLACE: Best Sports Play-by-Play Football for WMUL-FM’s broadcast of the Marshall University versus Louisiana Tech football contest played Nov. 15, 2019, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. The students calling the football broadcast over FM 88.1 were play-by-play announcer Nick Verzolini; color commentator Wesley Steele, a sophomore from Flatwoods, Kentucky; sideline reporter Tyler Kennett; and engineer Justin Zimmer.
FINALIST AWARD: Best Sports Play-by-Play Men’s Basketball for WMUL-FM’s broadcast of the Marshall University versus University of Southern Mississippi men’s college basketball game played Feb. 6, 2020, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. The students calling the men’s basketball broadcast over FM 88.1 were play-by-play announcer Andrew Rogers; color commentator Nick Verzolini; statistician Justin Zimmer; and engineers Nick Matawa and James Maddox.
FINALIST AWARD: Best Sports Play-by-Play Women’s Basketball for WMUL-FM’s broadcast of the Marshall University versus Norfolk State University college women’s basketball game played Nov. 9, 2019, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. The students calling the women’s basketball broadcast over FM 88.1 were play-by-play announcer Nick Verzolini; color commentator Andrew Rogers; and engineer Spencer DuPuis, a recent graduate from Leesburg, Virginia.
FINALIST AWARD: Best Sports Talk Program for “Herd Roundup,” written and produced by Spencer DuPuis, broadcast and made available online Dec. 6, 2019.