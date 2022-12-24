Senator Mike Woelfel presents the YMCA of Huntington with a check for $50,000 from the State of West Virginia on Thursday in Huntington. The money will go to continued revonations at The Phil Cline Family YMCA.
Children play in a renovated game room at the Phil Cline Family YMCA on Thursday in Huntington. The YMCA of Huntington received $50,000 from the State of West Virginia for continued renovations at The Phil Cline Family YMCA.
Children play in a renovated game room at the Phil Cline Family YMCA on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Huntington. The YMCA of Huntington received $50,000 from the State of West Virginia for continued renovations at The Phil Cline Family YMCA.
Senator Mike Woelfel presents the YMCA of Huntington with a check for $50,000 from the State of West Virginia on Thursday in Huntington. The money will go to continued revonations at The Phil Cline Family YMCA.
Children play in a renovated game room at the Phil Cline Family YMCA on Thursday in Huntington. The YMCA of Huntington received $50,000 from the State of West Virginia for continued renovations at The Phil Cline Family YMCA.
Children play in a renovated game room at the Phil Cline Family YMCA on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Huntington. The YMCA of Huntington received $50,000 from the State of West Virginia for continued renovations at The Phil Cline Family YMCA.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.