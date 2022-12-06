The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, discusses Senate Bill 590 during a West Virginia Senate session Tuesday, March 1, 2022. 

 Will Price | West Virginia Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — Democrats in the West Virginia Senate selected Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, as Senate Minority Leader for the 86th West Virginia Legislature, effective for the 2023 and 2024 legislative sessions.

Woelfel was the only Democrat elected to the state Senate during the 2024 election cycle, when 17 of the Senate’s 34 seats were up for election.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

