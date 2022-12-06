CHARLESTON — Democrats in the West Virginia Senate selected Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, as Senate Minority Leader for the 86th West Virginia Legislature, effective for the 2023 and 2024 legislative sessions.
Woelfel was the only Democrat elected to the state Senate during the 2024 election cycle, when 17 of the Senate’s 34 seats were up for election.
Woelfel on Tuesday said he was grateful and humbled to be selected for the position.
“Our caucus will remain laser focused on economic development, public education, infrastructure and constituent services,” Woelfel said in a news release. “Every day we will continue to work across the aisle to move West Virginia forward.”
Current Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, lost his re-election campaign to Republican Vince Deeds.
Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, who represents Senate District 5 with Woelfel, will be Minority Whip.
Woelfel is a lawyer practicing in Huntington. Voters in Cabell and Wayne counties first elected him to the Senate in 2014.
There are three Democrats in the West Virginia Senate. In addition to Woelfel and Plymale, Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, rounds out the state Senate Democratic Caucus.
Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.
