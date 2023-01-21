CHARLESTON — During Wednesday’s Senate floor session, Minority Leader Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, made a statement decrying two House of Delegates bills that seek to reestablish the death penalty in West Virginia.
House Bills 2555 and 2594 would bring back the death penalty to West Virginia and establish procedures and standards needed to be followed to carry out the death sentence.
While neither bill has been taken up by House committees, during a comment period of a floor session of the Senate, Woelfel warned senators the impact they could have.
Woelfel told his peers of another Huntington native, Elmer David Bruner, a convicted murderer who in 1959 became the last person executed by the state of West Virginia. The confession that led to his conviction is questionable, however.
Bruner was convicted of killing 58-year-old Ruby H. Miller in 1957, who was said to have been beaten to death by Bruner when she returned home and found him burglarizing her house. After hours of interrogation by police Bruner confessed to the crime, but wouldn’t sign it until the following day.
He was found guilty and at the time, a charge of first-degree murder automatically came with a first-degree murder conviction, unless the jury recommended otherwise.
In appeals to the Supreme Court, Bruner said the court erred in allowing gruesome photos to be shown and that his Fourth Amendment rights were violated because police did not seek proper warrants.
All his appeals failed and he was executed by electrocution at West Virginia state penitentiary in Moundsville. It took eight minutes after the process started for Bruner to be pronounced dead. Bruner was one of more than 100 people executed by the state in the 100 years leading up to his death.
West Virginia abolished the death penalty six years after his execution.
According to a 2022 report from the Death Penalty Information Center, 29 states have a “death row” population, but 37 states have abolished the death penalty or not carried out an execution for more than a decade. With an increase of botched executions and change in public perspective, states are starting to move away from utilizing the option.
The information center report said for the eighth consecutive year, fewer than 30 people have been executed and fewer than 50 people were sentenced to death.
Woelfel used the example of Burner because of the questionable law enforcement tactics used to draw Bruner’s confession.
Decades before the U.S. Supreme Court established Miranda rights, Woelfel said, Burner was not allowed access to an attorney his family hired and underwent an hours-long integration, which included visiting the crime scene.
“He was taken to the crime scene and made to kneel down on the floor on the bed where she lay, by police, and pray for the victim and pray for the perpetrator,” he said.
Woelfel said they brought a professional photographer to increase the dramatics of the already gruesome scene.
“So on his knees, with a dead body still fairly warm in front of him, he confessed to this murder,” he said.
With the explosion of interest in true crime and documentaries debunking such policing methods, such practices have long been decried.
Woelfel questioned why the vast majority of delegates say they are pro-life, but promote such bills that put innocent lives at risk.
“They will shout from the mountaintops now how much they love and will advocate for the sanctity of life, but that’s a hypocritical view,” he said. “If we want to bring back the death penalty, we can’t be pro-life.”
A 2021 report from PEW Research said a majority of Americans support the death penalty, but 78% showed concerns for the risk of executing innocent people and the disproportionate way it affects minorities.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
