HUNTINGTON — A woman jailed in West Virginia in connection with an Ohio-to-Kentucky car chase and shootout with police last week waived extradition rights Monday in a Cabell County court, agreeing to be sent to the other states to face charges filed against her.
Amanda Ann Cochran, 31, of Ironton, is accused of being the driver in a Jan. 29 police pursuit that went from Scioto County, Ohio, to Greenup County, Kentucky. It started when the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop for an obstructed registration plate before Cochran allegedly fled.
Shots were fired twice from the fleeing vehicle at the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Portsmouth Police Department, which was assisting in the pursuit, police said. Portsmouth police returned fire, wounding the driver as the pursuit on U.S. 23 crossed into Kentucky, a statement from police said.
The pursuit ended in Greenup County when Portsmouth officers performed an intervention maneuver, and the driver and a passenger were taken into custody.
Once caught, police found Cochran had three active warrants. She was booked at Western Regional Jail on those charges and fugitive from justice warrants related to the chase. She was booked in a West Virginia jail because she was airlifted from the scene of the car crash and transported to a Huntington hospital on non-life-threatening injuries.
Cochran appeared in Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard’s courtroom Monday, at which time she waived her rights and agreed to be extradited on warrants in Boyd County and Lawrence County, Ohio.
Also charged in the crash was John Clifton Thomas Knotts, 34, of Pedro, Ohio, who was a passenger in the vehicle and who allegedly shot at police during the chase.
In the days after the chase, Ashland Police said evidence found at the crash scene connected Knotts to the Aug. 9 robbery of PNC Bank, located in the 2900 block of Blackburn Avenue in Ashland. He was charged with robbery, as well as receiving stolen property over $10,000 related to a van used in the robbery.