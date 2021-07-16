WAYNE — A Wayne woman faces felony neglect charges after people were found living in a home that was in a “deplorable and unsanitary state.”
Rachel Nicole Adams, 36, was jailed Thursday night after being charged with child neglect with the risk of injury and neglect or abuse of an incapacitated adult or elder. Bond was set at $75,000.
According to the criminal complaint, Wayne County deputies went to the house to assist Adult Protective Services with the enforcement of a court order to remove an adult from the premises and transport him or her to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment.
Child Protective Services was also present, according to the complaint, to assess the well-being of two juveniles living in the home.
The complaint states that when officers arrived, they saw the property was in poor condition and trash was in the yard.
After taking the adult victim into custody, the complaint states EMS workers saw bedsores on the back of the victim’s legs and one foot was missing several toes. One sore on the victim was so infected that the pelvic bone was visible, the complaint states.
The complaint states that when checking the property for the juveniles, the house was found to be in a “deplorable and unsanitary state.” The officers reported seeing rotten food and maggots in the home, and there was no running water.
After finding the children, the officers chose to take them into custody and turn them over to CPS due to the unsafe condition of the home. The complaint states that the neglect of the household and not being present at the time of contact put the juveniles in an unsafe environment with risk of death or serious bodily injury.
She is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.