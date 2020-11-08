HUNTINGTON — A woman accused of intentionally setting fires in West Huntington last year has been indicted by a Cabell County grand jury.
Kara Lynn Gibson, 26, was indicted on three counts of first-degree arson and battery on a law enforcement officer.
One count involves a May 26 fire at a home at 2601 Adams Ave. in Huntington.
A criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court said an officer was dispatched to the home around 7 p.m. that day on a call of a domestic situation involving two women arguing on a porch.
One woman said Gibson had been escorted off the property by police earlier in the day, the complaint said, but she had since broken into the home and set fire to a mattress in the basement.
As police attempted to take her into custody, Gibson attempted to head-butt and kick an officer in the chest.
The complaint said she had already set fire to items in a separate home about a week prior, causing about $38,000 in damages. Two additional indictment counts charge her with setting fire to 1456 4th Ave. Apartment 307 on March 15 and 19.
Gibson is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
In an unrelated case, Arlandus Maurice Nolen, 45, was indicted on counts of wanton endangerment, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.
Nolen was first arrested Nov. 28, 2019, when police were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of 7th Street to find a pregnant woman had been shot.
The woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition and her boyfriend, Nolen, was arrested on drug warrants from Wayne County and additional drug charges after heroin and fentanyl were found in the apartment.
The October 2020 indictment charges him with wanton endangerment by “discharging a firearm toward” the woman, but not shooting her.
The drug charges surround the heroin and fentanyl found in the home that day.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in October. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
- Earl Michael Myers, of the 300 block of 30th Street: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and driving under the influence.
- Jared Patrick Price, of the 200 block of 14th Street: First-degree robbery and escape.
- Dorian Ray Tyler Ruggles, of the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue: First-degree robbery and malicious wounding.
- Joseph Lee Saunders, of the 800 block of Pumpkin Vine Road: Persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
- Gary Algredian Thomas, of the 600 block of Washington Avenue: Strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault.
- Benjamin Curtis Thompson, of the 1200 block of Jackson Avenue: First-degree robbery.