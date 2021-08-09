HUNTINGTON — A Chesapeake, Ohio, woman charged with stealing more than $4.7 million in federal funds from River Valley Child Development Services could enter a guilty plea next month, according to federal documents.
Ruth Marie Phillips, 68, was arrested in April and charged with theft concerning programs receiving federal funds during her work with RVCDS, which provides resources for children and families in the area, including after-school programs and food programs to running branches of the state’s Birth to Three program.
According to an affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia by State Police Trooper Bradford S. Burner, Phillips is accused of opening a bank account under the agency’s name and using it to funnel millions of dollars from legitimate accounts.
The case has lingered in federal courts for months, but an information charging Phillips with embezzlement was filed last week, An information bypasses the need for an indictment by a grand jury and typically indicates a defendant is cooperating with the investigation.
At the request of the district attorney on the case, U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers scheduled a plea hearing for 2 p.m. Sept. 13.
The information listed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of property that is subject to forfeiture. It includes $964,000, other small check amounts, property located at 286 Township Road 1483, Chesapeake, Ohio, and 4400 Augusta Way, Writz, Virginia, three vehicles and any interest in Attitude Aviation, an aviation business she operated on the side.
Before her termination around September 2020, Phillips, who had worked for the agency since 1986, was responsible for all financial operations of RVCDS, which received millions of dollars in funding from 2013 to 2020 from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Department of Education to help fund its programs.
Federal agents said Phillips had opened a faux bank account using the agency’s name and federal employer identification number around 2001 and for two decades would move funds from RVCDS to the account. She would then issue checks directly to herself and her business, Attitude Aviation. The airline service company received about $3.4 million, while Phillips received about $1.15 million, federal agents said.
To cover her tracks, Phillips created false invoices, they said.
Susan Brodof, executive director of River Valley Child Development Services, said in April a new employee noticed red flags after Phillips’ departure in fall 2020, which led to the internal investigation before it was turned over to police.
“River Valley Child Development Services is now in its 50th year of providing quality services and support to children, families and the early childhood community. We are proud of the life-changing work we’ve performed and look forward to continuing our legacy of service in the decades to come,” she said.
“While uncovering this potential wrongdoing has been very disappointing for our organization’s leadership, we vow that this will not diminish the enthusiasm we have for our work with families and children throughout the region.”